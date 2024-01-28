First responders on hand after van hits home in Medford

Crews responding to a home in Medford after a van struck a home Sunday afternoon.

The large white van collided with a home at the corner of Highland Avenue and Stuges Street.

The home’s front porch could be seen splintered and frayed underneath the van’s front white wheel.

A metal pole could also be seen lying haphazardly on the ground next to the van’s back tires.

Nobody at the scene had to be taken to a hospital, an official said at the scene.

Officials did provide a suspected cause for the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

