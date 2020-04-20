'Thank you coronavirus helpers': First responders, health care workers can shop during special hours, get discounts

Retailers across the nation are giving priority access to health care workers and first responders.

Stores are designating special shopping hours to help those serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The designated hours are similar to what retailers introduced in March for seniors and shoppers with underlying health concerns.

At Costco Wholesale Club, members who are health care workers or first responders can move to the front of lines.

Some businesses including restaurants and convenience stores are offering discounts and freebies including coffee and meals.

Walgreens announced Thursday that it is designating April 25 as "Frontline Heroes Discount Day," and will give first responders, police and medical personnel 30% off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20% off regularly priced national brand products.

An employment badge or identification is needed at Walgreens, other retailers and restaurants to participate in the majority of the special hours and discounts.

Verizon announced that starting April 23 it is expanding its unlimited pricing plan to include nurses and teachers. New and existing Verizon customers are eligible for the plans along with active-duty military, veterans and first responders.

Special shopping hours

BJ's Wholesale Club: From 8 to 9 a.m. Sundays, first responders and health care workers can shop without a membership at all locations when they show their badge for the new "Appreciation Hour." The senior shopping hour for club members 60 and over will be updated to Monday through Saturday 8 to 9 a.m. because of the change.

Costco Wholesale Club: Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to members who are health care workers and first responders with valid ID of their role to "move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse," the company posted on its website.

Giant Eagle: Health care workers and first responders can shop an hour before stores open to the public every Thursday and Friday.

Meijer: The grocery store chain is reserving 7 to 8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for essential service workers (all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement) and store employees.

Publix: Until further notice, the Florida-based grocery store chain is extending hours for first responders and hospital staff. The special hours are from 8 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 7 to 8 a.m. on Fridays.

Sam's Club: Every Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. until further notice, health care workers and first responders can shop during Sam's Club Associate Appreciation Shopping Hours, which also have been dubbed Hero Hours.

Save Mart: All Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores will have special shopping hours – one hour before and one hour after posted store hours daily – for first responders, including law enforcement, fire and medical personnel with "proof of credentials."

Southeastern Grocers: The parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is extending hours on Mondays and Tuesdays to add a special shopping hour from 8 to 9 p.m. for health care providers and first responders.