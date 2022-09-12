First responders life-flight woman to UAB after weekend stabbing

Sep. 12—An Anniston woman was gravely injured after a woman attacked her at her home, stabbing her multiple times.

At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at the 9000 block of Hwy 9, when a woman reported that her neighbor, the victim, had been attacked and was bleeding profusely, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.

The woman was flown by helicopter to UAB hospital in Birmingham where she is being treated for her injuries.

Through the course of an investigation, CCSO deputies located a suspect, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin. Price was apprehended at her home, arrested and charged with attempted murder, Wade said.

Law enforcement determined that a male victim was also cut in the incident. The man was visiting the victim at her home, when the man's wife, Price, appeared, according to the sheriff. Price allegedly knocked, and as soon as the victim opened the door, Price immediately began stabbing the victim multiple times, Wade said.

The man was stabbed when he was trying to stop the assault. The man fled the scene after the attack; however, Alabama State Troopers found the man and gathered his information.

CCSO continues to investigate the incident to determine the purpose of the stabbing.

"I don't know why he was there or how his wife knew he was there. We don't have all those answers," Wade said.

Price is held at the Calhoun County Jail. Her bond has currently not been set.

