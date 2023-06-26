First responders recover body of kayaker who went missing on Merrimack River

State and local first responders were able to find the body of a kayaker who went missing on the Merrimack River Sunday.

Haverhill firefighters found and removed the body from the water around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening after first responders searched the river for two hours.

State Police detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are conducting the death investigation alongside Haverhill Police and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

State Police say multiple local agencies, the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police helped in the search for the kayaker.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW