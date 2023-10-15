First responders remind drivers of New Hampshire's 'Move Over Law'

TechCrunch

Happy Saturday, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that covers the major stories in tech over the past several days. In other news, the trial of disgraced crypto startup founder Sam Bankman-Fried continued, Atlassian acquired Loom, OpenAI reportedly explored developing its own AI chips, and Google made passkeys the default sign-in method for all users. Elsewhere, Adobe upgraded its generative AI tech, signs of a Spotify "Superpremium" service emerged, California passed an investment diversity disclosure law, and Brian reviewed the Meta Quest 3.