First responders say roommates' quick action saved 20-year-old who went into cardiac arrest
First responders say the quick action of two roommates saved the life of a 20-year-old who went into cardiac arrest.
First responders say the quick action of two roommates saved the life of a 20-year-old who went into cardiac arrest.
After falling behind 4-0 against the Phillies, the Braves rallied back and sealed the win with a double-play that fans in Atlanta won't soon forget.
The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week.
We've also got discounts on Barbie, board games (Monopoly! Twister!) and Hot Wheels.
Stay ahead of the end-of-year rush: Score big now on favorites from Crocs, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego and ... Monopoly!
The Porsche Taycan is one of the most desirable EVs on the market, but it's not exactly a mainstream car. The company's next EV might get a little closer: Meet the electric Macan.
Power-ful discounts await.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
Nissan is using AI and machine learning to fast-track research into materials used for car parts and solid-state batteries.
"Tech neck is a new epidemic caused by the chronic use of all of the electronic devices that we have gotten accustomed to using as part of our everyday lives."
There's too much at stake for the Cowboys to accept that they're not among the league's best just five weeks into the season. There's just nothing to indicate that they are.
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
Looking to save some cash anywhere other than Amazon? Check out these great Target deals instead!
Start your holiday shopping right now!
Emmanuel Moseley tore his left ACL last season and was making his season debut with the Lions on Sunday.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
It's widely known that Coach has the best leatherware of any luxury brand and some of its best-selling bags are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
In an era when the “regular” iPhone has become a home for the previous year’s Pro features, the iPhone 15 actually feels like a significant upgrade.
The Falcons posted an incredible video of Bijan Robinson.