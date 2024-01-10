First responders save a family after car crashes into a ditch in Flagler County

Deputies and firefighters rescued two adults and a small child from a partially submerged vehicle Friday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a driver drove off the roadway and crashed into a water-filled ditch.

Two deputies who responded to the scene said they found a dazed and bleeding man outside of the vehicle.

The deputies said they noticed a woman and a small child in a car seat still in the car.

Deputies said that they forced their way into the vehicle to rescue the child first. With help from firefighters, they were able to pull the child out.

The child was handed to the firefighters to be evaluated.

Deputies and firefighters then worked together to rescue the female.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the victims were taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

See video from a deputy’s body-worn camera below:

