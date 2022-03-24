First responders on scene of situation in Sheraden neighborhood

First responders are on the scene of a situation in the Sheraden neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS were called to the area of Merwyn Ave and Hammon Street.

Pittsburgh Police say that a male is barricaded inside a residence on the 2900 block of Merwyn Ave.

Police and EMS are on scene of a male barricaded inside a residence on the 2900 block of Merwyn Avenue. Please avoid the area. PIO on scene pic.twitter.com/wVcvkdl6Nq — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 24, 2022

Police on scene tell Channel 11 that the man barricaded inside the home is the suspect in a Northview Heights shooting earlier Thursday.

NEW —> Police tell me the man inside this home is the shooting suspect in a shooting in Northview Heights earlier today. @WPXI — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) March 24, 2022

Pittsburgh Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for details as we receive them.

