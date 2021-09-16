First responders search Boise River but find ‘no evidence’ of drowning, police say

Boise first responders and Garden City police reacted to a report of a man missing underwater in the Boise River on Wednesday afternoon, but they could find no evidence that a drowning took place.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Boise Police and Boise Fire departments responded to the 600 block of North Whitewater Park Boulevard, near the river’s Whitewater Park and Esther Simplot Park, after a “calling party reported that a male adult swimming between waves went underwater and did not resurface,” according to Haley Williams, a spokesperson for BPD.

The search of the area included officers from the Boise and Garden City police departments, the use of a drone and the Boise Fire Department’s Dive Team, Williams said in a text message to the Idaho Statesman.

“Following an extensive search responders were unable to locate the subject,” Williams said. “The investigation is ongoing but there is no evidence that a drowning occurred.”