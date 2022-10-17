First responders testify in trial of man accused of 2013 Rutland nurse slaying

WORCESTER — Firefighters and state troopers took the stand Monday in Superior Court to describe the scene of a Rutland house fire where the body of 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader was discovered in 2013.

Angel E. Santiago, 29, is accused of killing Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013. The death was discovered after firefighters responded to a reported fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.

Santiago's trial resumed with witness testimony Monday. The 16-member jury was selected Thursday. Judge Daniel M. Wrenn is presiding over the trial.

Angel Santiago in court Thursday ahead of jury selection in his trial.

Daniel Gagne, a Worcester firefighter who worked for the Paxton Fire Department in 2013, said he was on the third fire truck sent to the Rutland home after a call was received about 7 a.m.

Gagne said he discovered a body on the first floor of the building near the front door. The body was lying face down, with hands underneath the head showing no signs of life.

After discovering the body, later identified as Lamarche-Leader, Gagne notified the fire chief, he testified.

Kevin Quinn, who also responded to the house fire as a Paxton firefighter, said he witnessed that the home's basement had a great deal of fire.

He later used a ladder to get onto the second floor. Quinn said that the bed in the primary bedroom appeared to have been recently made, with drawers pulled out and red stains around the room.

Next to the bed, Quinn said, he saw liquor bottles and an unsmoked cigarette. A dead cat was also present on the second floor, he testified.

State Trooper Daniel Jones, who works as a bomb technician for the state police fire and explosion investigative division, said he arrived on the scene early that morning.

When he entered the house through the front door, Jones said, he saw a body and noticed some aspects that were unusual for a fire death.

He noted that Lamarche-Leader's feet were facing the door and her head was facing away from the door, that a good deal of blood was on the floor, walls and even ceiling, and that the glass damage in the room was inconsistent with the blunt damage present on the body.

Jones said there was not much fire damage in the foyer, indicating that Lamarche-Leader would have had likely died from smoke inhalation or heat — if the fire caused her death. Her body was positioned in a way that did not indicate she died trying to escape the fire, Jones said.

Baseball bat recovered

After a search warrant was granted, Jones said, he investigated the basement and found a hole from the kitchen. He determined that the fire likely started in the first floor kitchen and that the hole created by the fire led to it spreading into the basement.

Jones said it was determined that the fire was set. A baseball bat was also recovered in the basement.

Prosecutors allege that a bloody sneaker print found in a bedroom belonged to Santiago, who pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment in September 2014.

Santiago, of Worcester, one of two people charged in the death, denied to investigators that he knew of the victim's death, although he admitted to having been in the house around the time of the killing.

Also charged in the killing is Amador Roman, a homeless man who was being housed by Lamarche-Leader, a nurse who helped people with substance abuse issues. The 43-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charge in February 2014 and appeared at a pre-conference hearing Friday.

Since 2014, the two men have been held without bail.

Santiago and Roman are also facing other charges in relation to Lamarche-Leader's death. They are accused of stealing a sport utility vehicle which was later found abandoned in Worcester with cellphones and a GPS unit belonging to the victim.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday. Wrenn said it was likely to conclude Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: First responders testify in trial of 2013 Rutland nurse slaying