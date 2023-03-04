First responding officer to scene of the murders of Alex Murdaugh's wife, son speaks about case

Reuters Videos

STORY: “We know about these cases only because these people found the strength to speak. (Thanks to) their strength, the strength of their loved ones,” Zelenska said on a panel discussion on sexual violence and war crimes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, joined by the E.U. Parliament President Roberta Metsola.She added that those were only the official numbers, speculating that "we do not know how many suffer in silence, especially in the occupied territories."