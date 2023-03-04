First responding officer to scene of the murders of Alex Murdaugh's wife, son speaks about case
Sgt. Daniel Greene was the first officer at the scene of the murders of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son. He spoke to CBS News about the case.
This year's draft class is exceptionally talented with South Carolina's Aliyah Boston leading the way.
UCLA student-athlete Jaime Jaquez Jr. joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Mary Murphy and Angela Taylor at the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Championship game on Sunday, March 5 in Las Vegas.
Investigators comb through the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from a business jet that hit turbulence which killed a passenger. FOX News' Charles Watson reports on the latest findings.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper weighs in on Redick and his critique of the Hick From French Lick.
The Ukrainian city of Bahkmut is seeing intense fighting as Russian President Vladimir Putin remains steadfast in his goal of seizing it. Ukrainian soldiers find themselves surrounded on three sides. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
(Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 03/05/2023
Former Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige was injured during his medical exams at the NFL combine, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
While filming Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Lily Collins said that she was visited by the ghosts of Ted Bundy's victims and received their support for making the movie.
The actor was known for roles in films like “Saving Private Ryan” and “Blackhawk Down” and plus cholesterol medication Nexletol is now also found to help prevent heart attacks.
Keke Palmer gets emotional about motherhood. The actress tears up on Instagram as she praises parents everywhere and reflects on her first few days of being a mom. On Monday, Keke announced she welcomed her first child, Leodis, with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
STORY: The blaze started at around 8pm (0100 GMT) on Friday (March 3) from a fuel pump at state energy company Pertamina's Plumpang depot.It quickly spread to nearby houses and sent residents in the densely populated area into a panic.Dozens were injured and more than a thousand people were displaced, police said on Saturday (March 4).
A very violent Saturday night in Philadelphia. Wakisha bailey brings information on two separate shootings, one of them involving a child who was killed and a second around the same time a second shooting in west Ohiladelphia took the lives of two men near the 6000 block of Sansom street.
The word “history” has been bantered around a lot this ski season, mostly when it comes to Mikaela Shiffrin's career. The 25-year-old Swiss racer won the Aspen World Cup super-G, becoming the first skier ever to win five super-Gs in one season. With his five wins, Odermatt surpassed legends Hermann Maier, Aksel Lund Svindal, and Kilde, who have all won four super-Gs in one season.
Snowmobilers came face to face with an unfriendly moose on the trail.
STORY: “We know about these cases only because these people found the strength to speak. (Thanks to) their strength, the strength of their loved ones,” Zelenska said on a panel discussion on sexual violence and war crimes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, joined by the E.U. Parliament President Roberta Metsola.She added that those were only the official numbers, speculating that "we do not know how many suffer in silence, especially in the occupied territories."
Prince Harry opened up about his personal trauma and healing process through therapy in a 90-minute television special.
I can't believe these husbands are real people.
Richard Hynson, music director of the Bel Canto Chorus joins WISN 12 News this Morning to talk about the show "Music of Our Times."
The 16-year-old OPRF student is now charged with aggravated battery as a juvenile. He is accused of injuring a school security guard trying to break up a fight back on Thursday, Feb. 9.