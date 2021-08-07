My first road trip in an electric car was almost a huge disaster

Tim Levin
·8 min read
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

  • I almost ran out of battery during my first long trip in an electric car.

  • But living with the Ford Mustang Mach-E got easier once I changed up my habits.

  • Road tripping in an EV is totally doable if you plan ahead and plug in whenever you get the chance.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

"How far away are we?" I frantically asked my girlfriend and copilot for the 15th time in as many minutes.

It was 10 p.m. on a Friday, we were still a good 30 miles from our destination in rural Vermont, and the car Ford had loaned me for the week - a 2021 Mustang Mach-E - was running out of battery fast. Stressed out and potentially stranded wasn't how I wanted a weekend of camping to start, nor was it how I'd imagined my first long drive in an electric car would go.

I'd set out from New York City six hours earlier, brimming with expectations about what road tripping might look like in our battery-powered future. But here I was, anxiously piloting the Mach-E into the pitch-black Vermont night, watching helplessly as the car's battery level ticked down toward 10%, then past it.

If "range anxiety" is an EV owner's persistent fear of running out of battery without a charger nearby, I was experiencing something more like acute range panic.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

I had cut the A/C long ago in a bid to preserve the Mach-E's last remaining electrons for running its two motors. In my darkest and dumbest moments, I considered going without the headlights too, in case they were contributing to the battery drain. We scrambled for some way to switch off the ambient lighting in the compact SUV's cabin but couldn't figure it out.

Doubling back to a charging station at this point would've added hours to our journey - and, since we had booked a private campsite and our host was waiting, showing up in the middle of the night wasn't an option. We decided to forge onward and figure out the rest later. I slowed down, got behind a semi, and attempted to consume as little energy as possible.

The most frustrating part of it all was that I'd tried my best to do everything right.

At Ford's suggestion, I'd used the FordPass app to plot a route from New York - chargers and all - and followed it to the letter. The app recommended stopping at an Electrify America station in Massachusetts and charging up to 67% battery. It estimated that would give us enough mileage to get to our campsite with 19% charge remaining, plenty to mosey our way to a charger the next morning.

But for some reason, the Mach-E started eating through battery at a worrisome pace on the second leg of the journey. We left the Massachusetts rest stop with some 180 miles of range to cover the 145 miles that lay ahead, but that buffer evaporated in the hours that followed.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

In the final stretch of the drive, a message kept popping up on the Mach-E's screen alerting us that battery level was critical and that we were out of range of any known chargers.

"Yeah, I freaking know!" I barked at the inanimate object, not in those exact words. No response.

By this point, cell service had become increasingly spotty, too. Things were getting dicier by the minute.

We eventually made it to our campsite - crisis was averted. But we were left with a measly 6% battery, good for just 13 miles of driving. The closest charging station? A tragic 15 miles away. "So close, yet so far" never rang truer.

Had our host not been kind enough to let us plug into his garage the following morning, we would've been utterly screwed. Fortunately, it turns out that Vermonters who open their farms up to campers tend to be pretty easygoing.

Charging the Mach-E using a standard household outlet would be excruciatingly slow, but I had no other choice. After four hours of strolling around the property and munching on farm-fresh eggs and veggies, the car had absorbed enough energy to allow for just over 20 miles of driving, enough to get to a more powerful charger. With that, the weekend finally started to turn around.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

A Ford spokesperson told me that range predictions can be off when the Mach-E encounters an environment it's not used to. Steeper roads, hotter weather, and a new driver with new habits, for instance, can throw Ford's so-called Intelligent Range system for a loop, but the car should adapt and improve estimates over time, he said.

Sure enough, for the rest of the weekend, the Mach-E's range predictions were spot on. Nearly every trip we took around Vermont actually consumed less battery than estimated. We generally arrived places with a few more miles in the "tank" than we'd expected and never had to relive the sudden battery drain we experienced on that first nerve-racking drive.

Read more: Analysts explain why they're skeptical about Biden's ambitious plans for electric vehicle sales in the US

Once I had a solid amount of battery to work with and a bit more trust in the Mach-E, I could focus less on the next charging fix and more on enjoying what the crossover had to offer.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

The Mach-E's punchy acceleration made it a joy to drive and, on a more practical level, made quick merges and lane changes a breeze. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, which need to rev up to speed gradually, electric cars deliver all their power nearly instantaneously. The Mach-E First Edition I had, all 5,000 pounds of it, can rocket to 60 mph in around five seconds.

Stomping the accelerator and feeling the hulking SUV leap forward with all its might never got old, though the brutal torque of its sportiest setting, Unbridled mode, did get a little nauseating. The way the Mach-E does all of this eerily silently, without the familiar rumble of a combustion engine, makes driving it all the more thrilling.

At low speeds, practically all that's audible is the hum of the air conditioning, and it's exceptionally quiet on the highway, too. It all makes for a refreshingly comfy and relaxed atmosphere, especially on long drives. But I'd imagine the same applies to any EV.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

Frustrated at first by the limitations of range and charging, I learned to live with the Mach-E once I stopped treating it like a gas-powered car.

EVs are a new technology that require a new set of routines and habits - if you don't recognize that and adjust, they become a major hassle. Running a car almost to empty before thinking about refueling just doesn't work when you swap a gas tank for a battery pack, for example.

But going places in an EV becomes pretty effortless once you start to fold charging into your day-to-day routine, picking up energy in short bursts when it's convenient rather than all in one go when it's necessary.

That sometimes meant taking a detour for a quick charge, but most of the time it involved plugging in when we were going to be parked for a while anyway. During each stop for coffee or a meal, I took the opportunity to replenish the Mach-E's battery, even if it was only for a few minutes. Plugs are plentiful in Vermont, and finding them was a few taps away on the FordPass app or the Mach-E's giant center screen.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider

The same mentality applies on long drives - the most daunting part of owning an EV. When it came time to make the 300-mile trip back to Queens, Ford's Trip Planner routed a 20-minute stop at a charger in upstate New York. That was just the right amount of time to use the bathroom, stretch our legs, and air out some damp camping equipment.

By the end of our trip, the Mach-E seemed to know my driving inside and out. We arrived back in the city with 76 miles of range, a full 20 miles more than estimated when we set out.

We can't all rely on the kindness of farmers to get us out of charging binds forever. So if EVs really are the path forward, they'll require adjusting our habits, changing our expectations, and learning to plan ahead.

Nobody ever said saving the planet would come without trade-offs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden wants 500,000 EV charging stations. Here's where they should go

    Fewer than 10% of Americans have easy access to an electric vehicle charging station, and those who do tend to be wealthy and white. Why it matters: The Biden administration wants EVs to comprise 50% of all new car sales by 2030, an ambitious target that will likely require broader consumer incentives. But if electric vehicles are going to achieve mass market adoption, people also need to be able to find charging plugs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Wh

  • How does a $12,500 tax credit for a new EV sound? Or $2,500 for a used one?

    The 13-year-old Plug-in Electric Drive Tax Credit for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has been given a number of potential overhauls in Congress as part of larger spending bills. As it stands, the current tax credit maxes out at $7,500, which means certain EV and PHEV buyers can reduce their tax burden if they owe the federal government that amount or more. Two rewritten tax credits inching through both houses of Congress want to change all of that.

  • Volkswagen CEO's vacation snafu led to a scathing review of a rival to Tesla's supercharging network, highlighting the tough road to electric-car adoption

    The CEO detailed his EV road trip. It was "anything but a premium experience," he said, pointing to a major advantage Tesla has over other automakers.

  • Chopra wins India’s 1st gold in Olympic track and field

    Neeraj Chopra won India’s first gold medal in Olympic track and field with a throw of 87.58 meters on Saturday to clinch the javelin title at the Tokyo Games. India’s only previous medals in Olympic track and field were two silvers won by Norman Pritchard in the 200 meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. Chopra was the first athlete from India to win gold in javelin at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, both in 2018.

  • 11 best electric cars and SUVs | Our top choices in three price segments

    There are so many electric cars, SUVs and even trucks on the horizon, that it's only a matter of time before we get a chance to drive something great enough to be included on this list of best electric cars (and to supplant one of the current choices). The EUV has considerably more backseat space, a vaguely more SUV-ish shape, subtle styling differences and eight fewer miles of range.

  • Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

    People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

  • Rhythmic gymnastics upset: Israel beats Russia, wins gold

    Her blue ribbon soared halfway to the rafters, and Israel’s Linoy Ashram spun and swirled and caught it, winning gold in a performance that ended Russia’s decades-long dominance in rhythmic gymnastics. Ashram, 22, became the first Israeli woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal, edging out a pair of Russian identical twin sisters who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina, 22, placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth place.

  • Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

    If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways.

  • Joe Biden says 350 million Americans have been vaccinated – that’s 20 million more than the entire population

    In fact, 50% of the country has been fully vaccinated

  • Pilots to United Airlines: Not So Fast on Vaccine Mandate

    The Air Line Pilots Association said the airline should have negotiated any new policy. Move comes as Frontier Airlines follows United's footsteps.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Fell 19.5% in July

    Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) fell 19.5% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lockup provisions for newly public companies are usually for a period of 90 to 180 days after a stock begins trading, during which insiders and early investors are prevented from selling stock on the open market.

  • Belarus sprinter thanks Japan, Poland officials

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals at home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games on Thursday thanked those who aided her journey to Poland. (Aug. 5)

  • 2022 Lexus GX gets big infotainment update, Black Line Special Edition

    The 2022 Lexus GX mostly soldiers on with the same old platform and powertrain as before. The actual infotainment operating system also appears to be from other Lexus models, rather than the one shared with Toyotas.

  • Watch: This Artist Went All Basquiat on His Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

    It gives bespoke a whole new meaning.

  • Japan women rout France 87-71 to reach 1st gold medal game

    Himawari Akaho scored 17 points, and Japan beat France 87-71 Friday night to advance to the women's basketball gold medal game of the Olympics for the first time in the country's history. Japan will play the United States, a 79-59 winner over Serbia, on Sunday in the title game just as coach Tom Hovasse predicted when he was hired in 2017. France, the 2012 silver medalist, will play Serbia for bronze on Saturday.

  • Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

    The leader of the Wiscocnsin Assembly's elections committee issued subpoenas Friday demanding extensive election materials, including all ballots and voting machines from two counties in what she called a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the state's 2020 presidential results. Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen sent the subpoenas to Milwaukee and Brown counties. Brandtjen and other Wisconsin Republicans traveled to that state in June to observe the review.

  • Schools Expected to Leave Virtual Learning Behind in the Fall, but the Delta Variant Is Forcing a Change in Plans

    'We are in an eerily similar situation as we were 12 months ago'

  • U.S. adds 943,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

    Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss July jobs report, in which the U.S. economy added back more jobs than expected and jobless rate fell to the lowest level since March 2020, improving more than expected.

  • Meghan McCain Says Goodbye During Her Last Day on ‘The View’

    Meghan McCain has officially left ‘The View.’ On Friday, the 36-year-old conservative commentator celebrated her final day on the ABC daytime talk show with two special guests: her mom, Cindy McCain, and Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema.

  • Are Plastic Cutting Boards Better Than Wood? – Consumer Reports

    Food safety experts used to warn against using wooden cutting boards, saying they were more likely to harbor bacteria than plastic cutting ones. But newer research shows that both kinds can be sa...