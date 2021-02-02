First, he robbed a Wawa at gunpoint, cops say. It was his red belt that did him in.

Carli Teproff
Updated

Roderick Ferguson was arrested last week after the Broward Sheriff’s Office says he fired his gun in the air and then tried to get away from deputies.

But it was what he was wearing that landed him in deeper trouble.

According to BSO, the 33-year-old was wearing a red belt when he was arrested Thursday. The suspect in an armed robbery at a Wawa about 12 hours earlier had the same belt. In fact, he was wearing the same outfit caught on surveillance cameras, BSO said.

Ferguson was being held Monday night in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond. He faces charges for both crimes including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, robbery with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

According to BSO, Ferguson entered a Wawa convenience store on Southwest 12th Avenue in Deerfield Beach just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday and pointed a gun at the clerk. He then stole money, threatened customers and then left before deputies in the store arrived, BSO said.

“After gathering evidence on scene, a BSO sergeant took note of a unique element of the armed robber’s appearance — a red belt,” BSO said in a news release. “The sergeant also alerted his fellow deputies about the colorful item the armed robber was wearing.”

Then just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Military Trail, also in Deerfield Beach.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Ferguson shooting in the air about five times, according to his arrest report. Deputies say Ferguson tried to get away and had to be subdued with a Taser.

“An alert deputy noticed Ferguson’s red belt,” BSO said in the release. “The deputy remembered the information sent out earlier in the day and alerted his supervisor.”

Deputies reviewed surveillance images from the armed robbery at Wawa and discovered that Ferguson was wearing the same clothes as the person in the images.

Ferguson was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Sanction Putin's inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally

    A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin's inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia's elite. Leonid Volkov, who is wanted by Russian authorities on accusations he illegally encouraged minors to attend anti-Kremlin protests, made the call on the eve of a court hearing that could see Navalny jailed for three-and-a-half years. Navalny, one of Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMerrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearingBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • Ursula von der Leyen attempts to pin blame on deputy for embarrassing U-turn in vaccine export row

    Ursula von der Leyen on Monday pinned the blame for the vaccine fiasco that led Brussels to threaten a hard border on the island of Ireland on her trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. The European Commission president threw her deputy, who leads DG Trade, under the bus amid rising anger from EU capitals at her “go it alone” tactics during last week’s battle with AstraZeneca. Jean-Claude Juncker, Mrs von der Leyen's predecessor, said he was "very much opposed" to her export restriction measures. In a speech in Stuttgart on Sunday, Mr Juncker also said of the EU’s vaccine procurement: "It all went too slow, it all should have been done more transparently, even though that would have been difficult." “This regulation falls under the responsibility of Mr Dombrovskis,” said Eric Marmer, the European Commission’s chief spokesman, referring to the former prime minister of Latvia, a Brussels veteran with a reputation for caution. “In my country we have a saying, ‘Only the Pope is infallible’. Mistakes can happen along the way the important thing is that you recognise them early on,” Mr Mamer said. Alexander Stubb, the former prime minister of Finland who campaigned to be appointed European Commission, president was scathing about Mrs Von der Leyen. He said "Number one rule of any leader: if your organisation screws up; never, ever blame your team publicly" Mrs von der Leyen was forced into a humiliating climbdown on Friday after announcing Brussels would trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, to prevent AstraZeneca vaccines being smuggled into Britain from Northern Ireland. The move, which was announced without notifying Ireland or Britain, would have created a “vaccine border” after years of Brexit talks to avoid a hard border on the island. After the Irish prime minister called Mrs von der Leyen, the regulation, which could have facilitated a vaccine export ban to non-EU countries including Britain, was amended. Mr Mamer said that the regulation to create an “export transparency mechanism”, which including the Article 16 measure, was passed provisionally and at speed by the entire College of Commissioners on Friday. Asked by the Telegraph if this was Ms Van der Leyen’s worst week, he said: “We believe that we are on the right track since the beginning of this pandemic in ensuring there is as cohesive and as effective a European response as possible. Mrs von der Leyen’s attempts to pass the buck cut no ice with EU diplomats, who suggested she had gone rogue, or German MPs in Berlin, who plan to summon Ursula von der Leyen for questioning. In a further blow to Mrs von der Leyen, the move was led by MPs from her own party, Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU). Mrs von der Leyen has refused calls for a public debate on the debacle in the European Parliament. Instead she will on Tuesday hold closed door meetings with MEPs with parties who approved her appointment. It is understood that Mrs von der Leyen took personal charge of the vaccine row and that DG Trade’s senior official is Sabine Weyand, whose objections to triggering Article 16 were reported to have been overruled. Ms Weyand is keenly aware of the political sensitivities around the Brexit divorce treaty’s Northern Ireland Protocol. She was Michel Barnier’s deputy Brexit negotiator and a key figure in the creation of the Irish border backstop.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi Taken at Gunpoint in Early Morning in Military Coup in Myanmar

    Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials were detained in military raids on Sunday, according to a party spokesperson. A coup d'etat: Suu Kyi’s ruling party won a majority of the parliamentary seats — 396 out of 476 seats up for grabs — in November’s election, according to the Associated Press. The military disputed the results, claiming election fraud — allegations the state Union Election Commission rejected.

  • House Democrat urges Biden to declare white supremacy a national security threat

    U.S. Representative Jackie Speier sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an executive order identifying white supremacy and violent extremism as a threat to national security. Speier, a top Democrat who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel subcommittee, also pushed federal agencies to screen military recruits and those seeking government security clearances for ties to violent extremism on social media.

  • Why the COVID-19 variants might stretch the pandemic into 2024

    Last week, New York provided a worrisome breakdown of what's happening in the Brazilian city of Manaus, whose population had previously been thought to have built up widespread protection against the virus last year, only to find itself experiencing another major outbreak. There are theories as to how this happened — community immunity being overestimated, waning antibody protection, the variant becoming more transmissible, or, perhaps most concerning, the virus adapting to evade antibodies. Whatever the case, an increasing number of variants like the one in Brazil could theoretically push the end game back. Axios put it in slightly different terms — the current pandemic may be nearly over, but the variants could spark new ones. Several vaccines have been shown to work well against the main coronavirus strain, and the more transmissible U.K. variant appears quite susceptible to them, as well, but the South African variant looks more resistant. And, New York notes, even a slight dip in efficacy could prevent "population-scale protection through vaccination alone." The New York Times, however, explains that reports on vaccine efficacy often don't tell the whole story. Scientifically speaking, vaccine research considers any transmission a failure, but that may not be the most important thing. Novavax and Johnson & Johnson provided data that showed their vaccine candidates did not stop infections in South Africa as well as they did elsewhere, but they were still very successful at preventing severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. That suggests a possible scenario in which vaccines reduce the coronavirus to a much milder pathogen. But that still may not be enough globally, per New York. Even if vaccines significantly reduce the worst COVID-19 outcomes, the world's poorer countries are not estimated to reach mass immunization until 2024, so while the tide may turn more quickly in the United States, the global pandemic could still be ongoing for years to come, especially if variants impede natural herd immunity. Read more at New York, Axios, and The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMerrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearingBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?

    A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been detained. Here’s a look at what could be behind the military’s actions. Monday was supposed to be the first day of a new session of Parliament following November elections that Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide — and that the military-backed party did poorly in.

  • West Virginia Gov. Calls for Large-Scale Stimulus: ‘If We Throw Away Some Money Right Now, So What?’

    West Virginia governor Jim Justice, a Republican, called for a large-scale economic relief bill on Monday in comments to CNN. Justice’s remarks came after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) called for targeted economic relief to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Manchin has dismissed the idea of sending out $2,000 stimulus checks to all Americans making less than $75,000 a year, calling instead for infrastructure projects “to put people back to work.” On Monday, however, Governor Justice indicated that he would not be overly concerned about the price tag of a new relief bill. “We need to understand that trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country—if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Justice told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “We have really got to move and get people taken care of, and get people back on balance.” Harlow pointed out that Senator Manchin has called for more targeted relief efforts, however Justice said he had not spoken to the senator regarding negotiations over the bill. “I don’t really know exactly what the thinking could possibly be there,” Justice said. “We got people who are really hurting, and that’s all there is to it.” **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Justice’s remarks come several hours before President Biden is set to meet with ten Senate Republicans to discuss a compromise coronavirus relief bill. Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) told CNN that the compromise bill includes more targeted relief, with $1,000 checks to individuals making $50,000 or less, and would be less costly than the current $1.9 trillion bill proposed by Democrats. While Democrats could attempt to pass their proposal via budget reconciliation, allowing for a simple majority vote and eliminating the possibility of a GOP filibuster, the party would need all 50 of its senators to vote in favor of the measure. This means Manchin would need to agree to the proposal, as well as fellow moderate Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

  • Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

    Canada said it regretted a "misunderstanding" after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomat's order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan. "We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday, adding that the virus should not be linked to specific countries or regions.

  • ‘The hurricane is coming’: Expert warns Biden to change up vaccine plan over variant risks

    Transition adviser to US president warns more cases and deaths by spring unless more single shots administered to Americans

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • Former San Diego mayor joins race for California governor

    Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday he is entering the race for California governor, the first major Republican to formally step into the contest while a potential recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to qualifying for the ballot this year. In an online video, the 54-year-old centrist Republican depicted California as a failed state freighted with scandal and witnessing an eroding quality of life. “I know we can clean up California.”

  • Aung San Suu Kyi: Rise and fall of Myanmar's revolutionary hero turned 'arrogant' ruler

    The virtues that once made Aung San Suu Kyi a saint of non-violent struggle led to a dramatic fall from grace in power – but she is still the most potent threat to Myanmar's would-be military dictators. The daughter of General Aung San, a national hero widely credited with winning Burmese independence from British rule, Ms Suu Kyi always projected a sense of destiny – critics might call it entitlement – to lead her country. Following a military coup in Myanmar on Monday morning, however, the nation's controversial figurehead was detained in an early morning raid – later urging her followers to take to the streets in protest. Ms Suu Kyi was only two years old when her father was assassinated in 1947, and she was largely raised overseas by her diplomat mother. After a privileged upbringing in India and the UK, Ms Suu Kyi studied politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford before settling down with her husband, the historian Michael Aris, in Britain.

  • Moderna proposes filling vials with additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Inc said on Monday it is proposing filling vials with additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to ease a crunch in manufacturing as the company approaches the manufacturing of almost a million doses a day. "The company is proposing filling vials with additional doses of vaccine, up to 15 doses versus the current 10 doses," Moderna said in an emailed statement. "Moderna would need to have further discussions with the FDA to assure the agency's comfort with this approach before implementing," the company said, referring to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.