  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

First round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief checks to start hitting bank accounts this weekend, White House says

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The latest batch of COVID-19 relief checks will start arriving in a matter of days.

The first checks of up to $1,400 will land in bank accounts this weekend via direct deposit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Thursday.

“This, of course, is just the first wave,” Psaki said.

Payments to eligible Americans will continue over the next several weeks, she said.

The checks are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the first major initiative of his presidency. Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday.

COVID relief: $1,400 checks are coming in the new coronavirus relief bill. Here's who will get them, and who won't.

Put on notice: Private debt collectors can seize $1,400 coronavirus relief checks to pay creditors

Later Thursday, Biden was set to deliver a prime-time address to the nation, the first step in an extensive outreach campaign explaining the massive spending package.

Under the new law, individuals with an adjusted gross income of $80,000 or less ($160,000 for joint filers) are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $1,400, plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent child. The payments start to phase out for individuals earning $75,000 and will cut off completely for anyone who makes more than $80,000.

For couples filing jointly, the phaseout starts for those making $150,000 and cuts off at $160,000. For those filing as head of household, the phaseout begins at $112,500 and cuts off at $120,000.

Most Americans will receive the payments via direct deposit. Those who don't will receive a debit card or a paper check, which will take longer to distribute.

The Internal Revenue Service will use tax returns on file to calculate how much money people will get. If recipients have already filed a return for 2020, their check will be based on their income from last year. If not, their 2019 returns will probably be used to determine how much they'll get.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Reach him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

Pandemic relief: With the economy healing, is Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief package too much?

'Not about him': Biden's name won't appear on stimulus checks in shift from Donald Trump

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-relief checks: First round will hit bank accounts this weekend

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Direct deposits from U.S. COVID bill to come as early as this weekend, White House says

    Direct deposits from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday will come as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. With the signing of the stimulus bill, Biden commemorated the one-year anniversary of a U.S. lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic with a measure designed to bring relief to Americans and boost the economy. Payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks, she added.

  • Will Kids Go Back to School In the Fall? Here’s What Experts Think and What It May Look Li

    One year after the COVID-19 pandemic came to America, some students are still attending virtual school. We spoke with experts to learn when kids might return to the classroom and what it could look like.

  • Trump supporter charged with assaulting protesters settles case with NAACP donation

    Raymond Deskins will pay a donation of $3,000 to the local NAACP chapter after the two defendants suggested the idea. Raymond Deskins has agreed to a payout of $3,000 to his local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) after he was charged with assaulting protesters outside Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. According to the Loudoun Times, Deskins was charged with assault for blowing on two activists in November.

  • High school student starts fashion business during COVID-19 pandemic

    A new report from Roofstock, a real estate investment marketplace, finds both Houston and Texas rank highly based on startup creation.

  • Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

    Doug Emhoff's law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.

  • Noose hanging at job site targeted Black worker at NC electric company, lawsuit says

    The former employee said he was also referred to as “boy” and subject to racial slurs.

  • Millions of American families will get a child tax credit for 2021

    Under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress this week, millions of families will receive a child tax credit in 2021. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins "CBSN AM" to discuss who is eligible and what this could mean for filing taxes this year.

  • Only 11 percent of Republicans view the pandemic as the country's most pressing issue, poll finds

    On the date marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever before are optimistic about the light at the end of the coronavirus-induced tunnel. In a CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday, 77 percent of American adults said they believe the "worst" of the pandemic is in the past, while 19 percent said the worst is yet to come. The poll showed only 11 percent of Republicans believe the coronavirus pandemic is the most important issue facing the country today, with 32 percent and 29 percent of the GOP saying the top issues were U.S. political divisions and the economy, respectively. Half of Democratic respondents felt the pandemic was the country's top issue. The poll, which was released just hours before President Biden is set to address the nation to commemorate the one-year pandemic anniversary, showed that 67 percent of adults have some or a lot of confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country out of the pandemic, while 30 percent indicated they had no real confidence in Biden to do so. Also in the poll, 59 percent of non-vaccinated respondents said they would try to get a shot, while 36 percent said they would forgo a vaccine. The latter number is up 6 percent from January, when 30 percent said they would not try and get a vaccine, but down from October when 45 percent indicated they would not seek out a shot should one become available. SSRS conducted the CNN poll via telephone from March 3-8 among a sample of 1,009 respondents. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ± 3.6 points. Read the full findings here. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Who Gets Stimulus Checks — and When? What to Know on COVID-Bill Payments

    Now that the final version of Democrats’ COVID-relief bill has passed the House in a party-line vote, one question is top of mind for many Americans: Can I expect to see another stimulus check? According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, an estimated 90 percent of American households will be eligible for the new round of payments, the first of which could be sent out within days of President Biden signing the bill on Friday. The new payments are the largest of the COVID stimulus checks, at $1,400 per person, including dependents. A couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Families will also receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17, unlike the two earlier rounds of payments. While individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households earning less than $112,500, and married couples earning less than $150,000 will be eligible to receive the full amount, the checks phase out more quickly than the first two rounds of stimulus payments. Those earning at least $80,000-a-year, heads of households who earn at least $120,000, and married couples who earn at least $160,000 will all be ineligible for the new payment. Meanwhile, the first round saw 94 percent of families receiving the money, with a cut-off introduced for individuals earning at least $99,000, head of household filers with one child who earned more than $136,500, and married couples without children earning more than $198,000. The second round was limited to single filers without children making less than $87,000 and married couples without children making less than $174,000. Ninety-two percent of families received a payment then. Income will be determined by a taxpayer’s most recent return: those who have filed a 2020 return before the payment is sent will have their eligibility determined by their 2020 adjusted gross income. Otherwise, the income threshold will be based on the 2019 return. However, individuals who have earned more in 2020 than 2019 need not worry about owing money if they receive a payment based on the previous year’s income. For individuals who saw a loss of income in 2020, filing a tax return before the payments go out could mean a bigger check. As with the first two rounds of payments, individuals with bank information on file with the IRS are likely to receive the money first, in the form of a direct deposit. Others may see payment via paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.

  • Netflix cracking down on password sharing in new test program

    Netflix Inc. has notified some customers to sign up for their own account if they aren't watching with the subscriber. In a screen prompt first reported by The Streamer blog, customers are advised, "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." A Netflix spokesperson told The Streamable, "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so." Whether the test leads to a crackdown on shared passwords remains unclear. Roughly one-third of Netflix accounts are shared, according to research firm Magid.

  • Joe Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

    The coronavirus relief package will deliver stimulus checks and other economic relief to Americans.

  • Kim Kardashian Gets Very Excited as She Confuses Hail with Snow in California: ‘I’m Not a Meteorologist’

    "If it's hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!!" the reality star said on Instagram after sharing several videos of hail at her house

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • Krispy Kreme Has 4 New St. Patrick's Day Donuts Including One Filled With Cookies And Kreme

    Look at the unicorn!!!!

  • 11 Best Vitamins and Supplements for Hair Growth

    These expert-recommended supplements will help you get your longest hair yet.

  • U.S. House passes gun control measures

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts.The first measure passed the House 227-203 with support from 8 Republicans.It would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. The second bill passed 219-210 with two Republicans supporting it. It would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed. Currently, it's three days.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said bipartisan support for the bills would lead the "drumbeat" of change across America. PELOSI: "If you are afraid to vote for gun violence prevention because of your political survival, understand this -- the political survival of none of us is more important than the survival of our children."Republicans opposing the bills argued that the legislation would not make streets safer and would infringe upon the constitutional right to bear arms. President Joe Biden is a supporter of expanded gun control measures. But the legislation will face a tougher battle in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are split 50/50. These bills would likely need 60 votes to pass. Many Democrats want to go even further than Thursday's measures by banning sales of some high-capacity, military-style rifles that can fire ammunition rapidly.

  • Russell Wilson likely to stay with Seattle Seahawks, per Jarrett Payton

    Amidst all the Russell Wilson trade rumors, Jarrett Payton doesn't thinks the star quarterback will stay with the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Firefighters brave icy water to save husky

    Firefighters in Westchester, New York embarked on a rescue mission to save a husky trapped under ice.

  • It's Easy Being Cheesy As Taco Bell Brings Back The Quesalupa

    Getting bored with all of those chicken sandwiches on the market? Well, head over to Taco Bell — the Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) subsidiary has brought back its Quesalupa after a five-year absence. What Happened: For the benefit of the uninitiated, the Quesalupa is a mix of a quesadilla and a chalupa, where a crispy double-layered shell is stuffed with a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses and laced with seasoned beef, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream. The item was introduced on a limited-edition basis in 2016, but has been a fondly distant memory until now. Fans of the original meal will notice this version is considerably cheesier, and Taco Bell admitted adding 50% more cheese for this go-round. “Behind the scenes in our test kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer. “Our customers raved about the cheese-filled chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience — one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite.” Why It’s Important: Taco Bell did not state if the Quesalupa is back for the long haul or will only have a limited run. Its arrival is the latest in a series of menu updates including the debut of a Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze as part of its beverage selection and after a brief hiatus last year, the reintroduction of its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. Not to be left out of the premium chicken sandwich wars, Taco Bell is introducing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco into a few markets, with an initial rollout that started March 11 in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina. The chain is also partnering with Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) on creating a new plant-based protein that will be tested this year. Related Link: Yes, Even Taco Bell Is Entering The Chicken Sandwich Battle (Photo: Taco Bell) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUGG Debuts Plant Power Collection Of Carbon-Neutral FootwearBreeze Airways Gets Feds OK For Takeoff© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Netflix tests feature that could limit password sharing

    A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the owner. Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again, and eventually they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.