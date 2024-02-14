First round of ballot totals released in Bellingham, Whatcom County school funding election

Property tax measures for Bellingham Public Schools and several other Whatcom County school districts and public agencies were mostly passing Tuesday night after the Auditor’s Office released the first round of ballot totals in a special election.

Separate bond measures in Blaine and Lynden required a 60% supermajority but were trailing that mark Tuesday.

Washington votes by mail, so ballots had to be postmarked — not just placed in a mailbox —or placed in special drop boxes around Whatcom County by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There are 159,753 active registered voters in Whatcom County and a total of 48,555 ballots had been counted, according to the Auditor’s Office website. That’s a turnout of 30%.

Schools in Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine, Lynden, Meridian, Nooksack Valley, Mount Baker and Concrete are seeking levy renewals. Voters in Blaine and Lynden are also voting on bond measures. Blaine-Birch Bay Park & Recreation District 2 is seeking to renew a property tax and the Fire Protection District 8, which serves the Marietta area and Lummi Nation, is seeking a new levy for maintenance and operations, according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, which conducts elections.

Early results

Here’s how the ballot total stands as of 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, when the first totals were released. A second count is due Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m.:

▪ Bellingham’s educational support and operations levy is passing 64%-36%. A technology capital projects levy is passing failing 64%-36%.

▪ Ferndale’s school programs and operations levy is passing 55%-45%.

▪ Blaine’s educational programs and operations levy is passing 58%-42%. A general obligation bond measure requires a 60% supermajority and is failing 54%-46%.

▪ Lynden’s educational programs and operations levy is passing 56%-44%. A general obligation bond measure requires a 60% supermajority and is failing 51%-49%.

▪ Meridian’s educational programs and operations levy is passing 54%-46%. A technology capital projects levy is passing 55%-45%.

▪ Nooksack Valley’s educational programs and operations levy is in a statistical dead heat, trailing by 13 votes, with 997 votes against and 984 votes for the measure.

▪ Mount Baker’s educational programs and operations levy is passing 57%-43%. A capital projects levy is passing 57%-43%.

▪ Concrete schools Proposition 1 is passing 75%-25%. Proposition 2 is passing 75%-25%.

▪ Blaine-Birch Bay Park & Recreation District 2 property tax levy is passing 68%-32%.

▪ Fire Protection District 8’s levy for maintenance, facilities and operations is passing 69%-31%.