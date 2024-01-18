First round of home repair grants almost ready to close

Jan. 18—After opening Monday, the pre-application process is almost ready to close on the first round of grant funding for a new countywide housing rehabilitation program in Crawford County.

About 90 residents have sent pre-applications for the Whole Home Repairs Program, according to Zach Norwood, director of the Crawford County Planning Office.

Once the office receives 100 pre-applications, the first round will close.

"The response from the public really illustrates the need," Norwood said.

Grants of up to $24,999 will be available to repair a home or make or improve handicapped accessibility to income-eligible homeowners.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's new Whole Home Repairs Program awarded Crawford County $1.1 million. The county is putting $1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money toward the program's second phase.

Eligibility will be based on federal Housing and Urban Development household income guidelines.

For a one-person household, the maximum income is $43,250; for a two-person household, $49,400; for a three-person household, $55,600; and for a four-person household, $61,750. For each additional person in a household, add $4,950.

The applicant must own the home and be the primary residence. All property taxes must be up-to-date or have a repayment plan in place.

There must be insurance on the home with the home affixed to a permanent foundation or basement. Mobile homes are not eligible.

Once a preliminary screening application is submitted, the program will place the applicant on a first-come, first-served waiting list for a formal application.

If approved, eligible work includes roof repairs or replacement; foundation or structural repairs; electrical, plumbing, sewage and water repairs; furnace or water heater replacement; brick or siding repair or replacement; handicapped conversions or enhancements; and asbestos, lead or mold removal.

Complete details are available online at crawfordcountypa.net/planning, the Crawford County Planning Office's home page at the county's website.

An in-person presentation will be scheduled for Feb. 14 by the office at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.

—More information: Contact Caleb Thayer at (814) 333-7341 or by email at cthayer@co.crawford.pa.us.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.