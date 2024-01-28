First round of presidential election begins in Finland

A man votes in the presidential elections at the Friisila school. Mikko Stig//dpa

After 12 years under the leadership of popular President Sauli Niinistö, Finland on Sunday began the process of electing a new head of state.

In the first round of the polls, nine candidates are in the running to succeed Niinistö, who was not allowed to run again after two six-year terms in office.

Polling stations are open until 8 pm (1800 GMT) on Sunday. A provisional election result should be known by the end of the evening.

It is not expected that any of the candidates will win outright. If none receives more than half of the votes in the first round, the two strongest candidates will go to a run-off in two weeks.

The new president is then due to take over from Niinistö on March 1 as planned.

Opinion polls have favoured the conservative former head of government Alexander Stubb and former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto from the Greens.

However, in the last poll conducted by broadcaster Yle before election day, the right-wing populist parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla-aho and Haavisto both rated strongly.

A voter walks to Friisila School to cast her vote in presidential elections. Mikko Stig//dpa