First Russian soldier to be tried for the murder of a civilian - Venediktova

IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 15:16

Photo: Shishimarin told the Security Service of Ukraine how he used to shoot at Ukrainian civilians. PHOTO FROM IRYNA VENEDIKTOVA'S FACEBOOK

Vadim Shishimarin, the commander of a section of the tank division of the Russian army, is to be tried for the murder of a civilian from Sumy Region.

Source: Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Facebook

Quote from Venediktova: "The Office of the Prosecutor General has sent to the court an indictment against Vadim Shishimarin, the commander of military unit 32010 of the 4th Panzer Kantemirov Division of Moscow Region.

The investigation established that this 21-year-old Russian soldier killed an unarmed resident of the village of Chupakhivka, Sumy Region, on 28 February, as the resident was riding a bicycle along the roadside."

Details: Venediktova said that before this happened, the column of which Sergeant Shishimarin was part had been defeated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As they fled, he and four of his fellow soldiers fired at a private car with their machine guns and seized it.

The invaders drove into the village in the stolen car. There they saw a man on his way home, talking on the phone.

One of the soldiers ordered the sergeant to kill the civilian so that he would not report the invaders to Ukrainian defenders.

Shishimarin shot the 62-year-old man in the head with a machine gun several times. The man died.

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces between 10 and 15 years in prison or life imprisonment under Art. 438 part 2 (violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.

Background:

On 4 May, the Security Service of Ukraine released a video of Shishimarin confessing that he had killed civilians.