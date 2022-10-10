Daily Briefing: The first Russian strikes on Kyiv in months

Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in Kyiv after Russia attacked multiple Ukrainian cities Monday morning. New York City is scrambling to provide resources to thousands of migrants arriving from southern border states. Keep reading for a recap of the last week in the college football and NFL seasons.

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow. It came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces launched dozens of missiles and Iranian-built drones against Ukraine. The General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces said 75 missiles were fired against Ukrainian targets, with 41 of them neutralized by air defenses.

  • U.S. officials negotiating for the release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russian captivity told CNN on Sunday that an agreement for their freedom could be reached by the end of the year.

People receive medical treatment on the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
People receive medical treatment on the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

'A humanitarian crisis' in NYC

New York City's mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is "not sustainable." By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S. Adams, a Democrat, said the new arrivals are welcome in the city. But, he said, "though our compassion is limitless, our resources are not." Read more

New York City officials including Mayor Eric Adams (at center pointing) said they are struggling to accommodate a surge in migrants as Texas begins busing them to the city.
New York City officials including Mayor Eric Adams (at center pointing) said they are struggling to accommodate a surge in migrants as Texas begins busing them to the city.

Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan

President Joe Biden’s announcement last week that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Across the nation, about 500,000 people were arrested on cannabis-related offenses in 2019. Most of those charges were for state offenses, the FBI said. Read more

A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for the legalization of marijuana, outside of the White House on April 2, 2016, in Washington.
A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for the legalization of marijuana, outside of the White House on April 2, 2016, in Washington.

In states where abortion is now outlawed, students ramp up activism

College students across the country are frantically advocating for changes in policy and laws to make abortion legal again, while also trying to help those who may need an abortion in the meantime. Working on both goals at the same time can be daunting. Colleges in states where abortion is now illegal have found themselves in a complicated situation, in part because many rely on state legislatures for funding. Read more

One thing to know: Some colleges have deferred to state laws while others have taken political stances at a time when abortion is a hot-button issue for midterm voters.

Preparing to march across the University of South Dakota’s campus to protest the state’s abortion ban, students made signs to communicate their feelings.
Preparing to march across the University of South Dakota's campus to protest the state's abortion ban, students made signs to communicate their feelings.

Week 6 college football winners and losers

Saturday was rock bottom for the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas demolished Oklahoma 49-0 to hand the Sooners a third loss in a row for the first time since 1998. This rapid fall from grace has already engulfed OU coach Brent Venables' first season and threatens to define his broader tenure. Winners from this weekend include UCLA with a 42-32 victory against No. 11 Utah that vaults the Bruins into prime position to reach the Pac-12 championship game. Notre Dame turned their season around after a sour start and beat No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20. And the Mississippi State Bulldogs are building a case for being seen as the second-best team in the SEC West after handling No. 25 Arkansas a 40-17 loss, the Razorbacks' third in a row. Read more

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers looks to pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers looks to pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

📷 Photo of the day: Best photos from Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season 📷

Week 5 of the NFL season has arrived. On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 12-9 overtime victory. Both teams labored without a touchdown in the game – much to the dismay of fans in attendance. In the early slate, the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London, England. Week 5 also featured a lot of divisional matchups. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remained undefeated against the Atlanta Falcons while the Jacksonville Jaguars outlasted the Houston Texans. Read more

Click here to see more photos from Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball during the second quarter as Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) tries to make a tackle during their game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 9.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball during the second quarter as Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) tries to make a tackle during their game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 9.

A little less heavy

This undated photo provided by Ashley Garner shows Garner's lost wedding ring lying in a brush pile after Hurricane Ian passed through the area, in Fort Myers, Fla. (Ashley Garner via AP)
This undated photo provided by Ashley Garner shows Garner's lost wedding ring lying in a brush pile after Hurricane Ian passed through the area, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia, migrants in NYC, marijuana, abortion, NFL: Daily Briefing

