The first Saudi woman astronaut reaches space station
STORY: Saudi Arabia's first female astronaut arrives
at the International Space Station
Rayyanah Barnawi is part of SpaceX's second
all-private astronaut team
Barnawi is a stem cell specialist and plans to
carry out breast cancer research
[Rayyanah Barnawi, Saudi Astronaut]
“Kind greetings from outer space. Thank God, we are living are living a dream we didn’t think could become a reality. Thank God, with the support of the government, with the support of our leaders, the support of our families and the support of everyone. This journey does not represent just my ambitions but those of the whole Arab world and all Saudis."
Axiom Mission 2 is set for a weeklong
stay at the station
Peggy Whitson is a former NASA astronaut
and the mission's commander
[Peggy Whitson, Commander, AX-2 mission]
"It was a great launch, a great ride. We had a lot of fun on the way up and we're really excited to get a lot of work done up here. But it is. It's great for me to come back personally. It does feel like home."