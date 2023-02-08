First Savings Financial Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$20.5m (down 32% from 1Q 2022).

Net income: US$2.87m (down 33% from 1Q 2022).

Profit margin: 14% (in line with 1Q 2022).

EPS: US$0.41 (down from US$0.60 in 1Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

First Savings Financial Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 12%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 35%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 3.6% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Banks industry in the US are expected to grow by 6.4%.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 1.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for First Savings Financial Group that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here