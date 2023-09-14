First scholarships awarded in memory of teen

Sep. 14—Traeshawn Weaver was dying, and he knew it.

Still, though, he was determined to graduate high school. His goal was to walk across the Memorial Gymnasium stage.

Bedridden in a hospital, Trae still logged onto his virtual classes.

When it became clear the 18-year-old Kokomo High School student wouldn't make it to graduation, school folks fast-tracked the process.

Trae Weaver's story was first featured in the July-August 2022 edition of Heartland magazine. The story, along with other editions of the lifestyle magazine, can be viewed at www.kokomotribune.com.

He was given his final exams early. He passed them. A diploma was ordered. It arrived the next day. A graduation ceremony was organized in less than 24 hours.

"I can't believe I did it," he told Jeff Newton, as they stood backstage.

"I knew you would," replied Newton, founder of Kokomo Urban Outreach (KUO).

Donning a cap and gown, Trae crossed the stage, a few months before the rest of his classmates. He died April 14, 2022, from Mitochondrial Encephalopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). The rare disorder caused Trae's organs to shut down.

A seat was left open at KHS's graduation.

Newton and his wife, Chris, were Trae's foster parents during his final months. He spent a lot of time at Kokomo Urban Outreach, working in the Man UP (Unlimited Potential) program when he could.

During his final few months, Trae talked with Jeff Newton about how he could live on after death. The two decided on a scholarship fund for those in the UP program who went to college.

"Trae was thinking if he was going to go on to school, he'd need a computer, books," Newton said. "So, he wanted them to be able to get it."

The first two $1,000 scholarships from the Traeshawn Weaver Memorial Scholarship fund were awarded last month to Kurtis Hinton and Dakota Newell, two UP members who are continuing their education.

Hinton is attending Ivy Tech Community College to become an EMT. Newell is at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis studying engineering.

Hinton is also on staff at KUO. He's the first member of the UP program to get hired on at the outreach center.

Hinton is an Eagle Scout and teaches those skills to children in the program. After classes at Ivy Tech, he does his homework at KUO.

"That's the type of example he sets," said Kareen Dunn, director of the UP program. "He did so great we decided to hire him on."

Newell is also a model UP kid, Dunn said.

He worked hard, saved up money and bought a car from Newton. KUO staff will also tell you Newell is very intelligent.

"That boy is smart," Dunn said. "He's a good representative of the program."

Dunn is sure Trae would have gone to college. He wanted to be a social worker.

"For his name to be on something this beautiful, I think he'd be smiling," Dunn said.

That Trae's legacy lives on through a scholarship fund that will help others is fitting. Newton said the teen "had a big heart, kind of randomly."

Like the time he tipped a cosmetology student $100 for the three hours it took to lighten his hair.

Or how he helped Dunn deliver meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trae made sure to hand deliver the meals, having direct contact with the people he helped, instead of just dropping them off on the doorstep.

"He didn't even care about the virus; I believe he knew God had his back," Dunn said. "Little dude was the truth."

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.