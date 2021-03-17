In first Senate speech, Warnock calls wave of voting restrictions "Jim Crow in new clothes"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ursula Perano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In his maiden Senate speech on Wednesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) called the push for voting restrictions by Republicans in his home state of Georgia "Jim Crow in new clothes" and urged Congress to pass new voting protections at the federal level.

Why it matters: Georgia swung blue for President Biden in 2020 and both 2021 Senate races, giving Democrats control in the 50-50 Senate. But the GOP-led state legislature is now advancing measures to roll back and restrict voting access for constituents.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Similar efforts are popping up in other legislatures, including Arizona and Florida.

Yes, but: The Senate is currently considering their version of the House's "For the People Act," which would allow universal same-day voting registration, ban the purging of voter rolls, allow all voters to vote by mail, and enact automatic voter registration for Americans age 18 and up.

  • But the bill requires Republican support, as it needs 60 votes to pass the Senate.

What he's saying: "Politicians in my home state and all across America in their craven lust for power launched a full-fledged assault on voting rights. They are focused on winning at any cost — even the cost of the democracy itself," Warnock said.

  • "I submit that it is the job of each citizen to stand up for the voting rights of every citizen, and it is the job of this body to do all that it can to defend the viability of our democracy," he added.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday called the wave of migrants a difficult challenge but nothing new. Spin and semantics aside, migration flows to the U.S. from Mexico are surging in a major way for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents — and for similar reasons. HOW HAVE FLOWS CHANGED SINCE JOE BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT?

  • Warnock: GOP voting restrictions resurrect ‘Jim Crow era’

    Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose election as Georgia’s first Black senator gave control of the chamber to Democrats, used his first floor speech on Capitol Hill to blast a wave of Republican-backed measures that would make it harder to cast ballots in states around the country. Warnock noted Georgia’s and the country’s history of allowing voter suppression against minorities and the poor, and he warned that some Republican lawmakers are trying to reopen those chapters with “draconian” restrictions he cast as a reaction against Democratic victories like his. “We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era,” Warnock said Wednesday.

  • America Finally Delivers for Black Farmers—Thanks to Raphael Warnock

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGeorgia is the state that gave Democrats their Senate majority, and one of the two senators who accomplished it, Raphael Warnock, should be taking bows alongside President Biden when the White House’s “Help is Here” tour visits the peach state on Friday. Warnock is responsible for getting debt relief for Black farmers into the American Rescue Plan, an issue that has eluded meaningful action for decades, and one that he is deeply familiar with having grown up in rural Georgia.It is highly unusual for a freshman senator in their first months in office to notch such a notable achievement, but his election as the 50th Democrat made passage possible of the $1.9 trillion package. And so a grateful Democratic leadership wants to make sure the voters recognize how central he is to the change Biden promised to deliver. Warnock will be on the ballot next year and the Republican-controlled legislature in Georgia is passing all sorts of barriers to voting to discourage a high turnout that benefits Democrats—and to ensure they get a different outcome in November 2022, when Warnock will be running for his first full Senate term.Tucked into the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is a provision, for which Warnock is directly responsible, creating a $5 billion fund aimed at benefiting farmers of color who historically have been marginalized and need help to cover outstanding debts and avoid foreclosure—help, by the way, that white farmers routinely receive. Fully $4 billion of the total would go toward debt relief, and $1 billion would provide technical assistance and grants, much belated help to right a grievous historical wrong.‘Not All Pastors Do That’: How Rev. Raphael Warnock Used His Pulpit to Fight AIDS“Almost from its inception, U.S. farm policy has been racist,” says Zoe Willingham, co-author of a 2019 report on Black farmers for the Center for American Progress. The government’s documented history of denying federal loans to Black farmers led to the loss of about 90 percent of their land between 1910 and 1997, while white farmers lost only about 2 percent. “The first meaningful action for Black farmers is in the federal financial loan forgiveness in the American Rescue Plan,” says Willingham, who credits grassroots farmer groups and strong progressive leaders like Warnock for generating the support in Congress. “It’s been thrilling to see the leadership he’s taken on.”Almost immediately upon arriving in the Senate, Warnock proposed a stand-alone bill, Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act. Its central component is loan forgiveness, and working with his Democratic colleagues Cory Booker and Ben Ray Luhan, he got the first meaningful action on this long and deep-seated problem of financial relief for Black farmers. “I do hope this is lifted up by Biden as a huge victory,” Willingham told The Daily Beast. “He has highlighted a forgotten segment of rural America, and that is rural communities of color.”Warnock grew up in public housing in rural Georgia, where his mother as a teenager picked cotton as a sharecropper. “40 acres and a mule” was the federal government’s promise to distribute land to freed Blacks after the Civil War. That was a failed promise, and in 1999, 16 years after the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights described in detail the discrimination against Black farmers, the USDA (Department of Agriculture) settled a lawsuit with Black farmers to pay damages. It’s known as the Pigford case, named after one of the farmers, and it was a moral victory that fell far short on the financial end. “It marked the recognition of the battle for farmers, but it in no way made up for the century of discrimination they suffered,” says Willingham.As a senator, Barack Obama sponsored the Claims Remedy Act for another round of payments. Among the cosponsors was fellow Senator Joe Biden. In 2010, with both men in the White House, Obama signed the $1.15 billion legislation, saying it would bring an end to what he called “a painful chapter in American history.” Conservatives attacked it as backdoor reparations, and while a billion dollars is not nothing, it did very little to redress the loss of land and the degradation of Black rural communities.When the American Recovery Plan passed with debt relief for Black farmers, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called to congratulate John Boyd, the founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association. A fourth-generation farmer in Baskerville, Virginia, Boyd has suffered directly at the hands of racist USDA county agents, and after decades of activism, protesting around the country and lobbying lawmakers, he knows all the players in Washington. Vilsack called him twice to “calm the waters” when he was going through Senate confirmation for a second tour of duty at the USDA. “I told him (Vilsack) things can’t be the same as they were under Obama. He has to be more aggressive about confronting discrimination in the debt write-downs and debt write-offs. It’s the behavior and the culture, that’s why we call it (USDA) ‘The Last Plantation.’”Boyd, 55, grows corn, wheat, and soybeans, and has a hundred head of beef cattle on 114 acres of land. He’s been farming for 38 years, long enough to have experienced the most blatant forms of discrimination. He described to the Daily Beast how the local county agent was “the next thing to God,” lording it over the Black farmers, seeing them only one day a week and “loudly and boastfully” calling them “boy” and lobbing racial insults. “We called it Black Wednesday,” says Boyd. Of 157 agricultural loans made in Boyd’s home of Mecklenburg County, just two were to black farmers. Loan applications for local white farmers took 30 days to process; the same application for black farmers took 387 days.During the Trump administration, Boyd met with Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, who told him Black farmers had to “get big or get out.” Boyd says he replied, “How are we going to get big when you won’t lend us any money?” In the CARES Act, nearly all of the billions of dollars slated for farmers went to white farmers, according to USDA data.GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has characterized the $5 billion fund set aside in the American Recovery Plan for debt relief for marginalized farmers “reparations,” a loaded term. Boyd has lobbied for Graham’s support over the years and says the South Carolina Republican is “very cordial, but he never did anything about” the issue. “We’ve gone through so much history from slavery to sharecropping to Jim Crow,” Boyd says, “and now we have a chance to get some help, and he’s taking potshots at it.”The debt relief is for Black, Hispanic, Native Americans “and any group that fits the designation of being marginalized,” says Boyd. At the end of our interview, he said there was one thing he wanted in this article, and that was his message: “Don’t give up especially young people, who are doing this work, you’ve got to keep pushing.” In 2003, he rode his wagon pulled by two mules to Washington, DC to protest. It took him 17 days. He had a sign that said, “40 acres and Struggles,” the name of his mules. “People laughed at me, and here we are all these years later finally getting some justice.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man arrested near vice president's residence in D.C. had rifle, police say

    The Naval Observatory is traditionally the home of the vice president, but Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have not lived there as it undergoes repairs.

  • Scotland's top civil servant faces calls to quit after flaws found in policy used to probe Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon’s chief mandarin faces renewed calls to resign after an independent review identified multiple flaws in the controversial civil service policy used to investigate harassment claims against Alex Salmond. Laura Dunlop QC said it was “self-evidently problematic” that the procedure, the application of which Mr Salmond successfully challenged in court, allowed the government of the day to investigate former ministers. She said any future complaints should instead be investigated independently of the Government. Leslie Evans, the Permanent Secretary who was instrumental in drawing up the new rules in the wake of the MeToo movement, faced claims that she had “led the Scottish civil service into the mire”.

  • Eddie Glaude calls efforts to limit voting an ‘extension of the insurrection’

    Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University and former Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards react to Senator Raphael Warnock’s plea, in his first speech on the Senate floor, to pass sweeping voting rights legislation as the GOP continues efforts to limit access to voting

  • Scientists believe they know where mysterious ‘alien spacecraft’ comet actually came from

    ‘Oumuamua likely came from ‘Pluto-like planet’ outside of our solar system

  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: A Suspect Gets The Third Degree From Fin

    When a gymnastics coach is assaulted, the SVU squad must dig through the secrets to uncover the truth. Mike Tyson guest stars.

  • Activists call on Coca-Cola, Delta to fight Republican anti-voting bills in Georgia

    Groups say companies’ support would help kill measures which aim to cut early voting, require voter ID and limit ballot drop boxes Demonstrator hold a rally outside of the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta. Photograph: John Arthur Brown/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Civil rights groups are escalating pressure on major Georgia companies including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines to forcefully oppose sweeping new restrictions that would make it harder to vote in the state. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The campaign is focused on some of the largest employers in Georgia and some of America’s most recognizable brands. Home Depot, UPS, Aflac and Southern Company are also among the companies activists are targeting. The organizations say the companies’ support could help kill the measures, which are championed by Republican lawmakers and would cut early voting in some of the state’s most populous and non-white counties, require voters to show ID when they vote by mail, and limit the availability of ballot drop boxes. Another bill would entirely eliminate a state policy that allows any voter to cast a mail-in ballot without an excuse. The restrictions come after the state saw record turnout in the 2020 race and surging participation among non-white voters, resulting in the election of two Democratic senators and victory for Joe Biden in the state. “It is a dangerous thing for the business community to be silent,” said Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, to the Guardian. “We are obliged at this moment to call for all voices to be lifted up. And for the alarm to ring not only through the communities that are threatened directly, but by those businesses that rely on the durability of our democracy.” There is precedent for the effort. Corporate pressure has previously helped bring scrutiny to some of the most controversial bills in US state legislatures, including an anti-LGBTQ+ measure in Indiana and a discriminatory bathroom bill in North Carolina. Georgia activists have bought billboards near company headquarters, full-page advertisements in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, protested outside Coca-Cola headquarters, and have helped 55,000 Georgia voters send messages to company leadership, said Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, which is helping lead the effort. In today’s @ajc pic.twitter.com/lsfaIufN3n— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 4, 2021 But it is particularly hypocritical for corporations to stay silent on voting rights, Ufot said in an interview. Many of them issued statements last year at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests acknowledging the need to improve racial equity in the United States. Georgia-based companies often tout the state’s history in the civil rights movement, she noted. Coca-Cola bought billboards honoring the life of John Lewis, a titan of the voting rights movement, when he died last year. “It makes me wonder whether or not they were doing it for clout,” Ufot said. “This feels like these are the character moments when you get to see … whether or not they walk their talk. It’s one thing to post your solidarity on social media and it’s another thing to stop something really harmful from happening to the Black community.” Several provisions in the bill would disproportionately harm Black voters, data shows. Black and other non-white voters are more likely than their white counterparts to cast ballots on weekend days of early voting, including on Sundays, when many Black churches run “Souls to the Polls” programs to get parishioners to vote. The bill would allow counties to only offer a single day of weekend voting in addition to the single Saturday already required under law. The response from the businesses so far has been muted. “We continue to engage with Georgia’s elected leaders on this issue. Delta’s shared values call on us to make our voices heard and be engaged members of our communities, of which voting is a vital part of that responsibility,” said Lisa Hanna, a Delta spokeswoman, in a statement. Companies such as Delta may be wary of wading into the debate around voting. In 2018, Georgia’s lieutenant governor tried to kill a tax break for Delta after it cancelled a group discount rate for the National Rifle Association, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. On Friday, the Georgia chamber of commerce released a statement to CNBC saying it had expressed “concern and opposition” to provisions in the legislation in the legislature. (It did not say which ones.) Representatives from Coca-Cola and Home Depot told the Guardian they were “aligned” with the chamber’s position. But it’s not clear exactly what they mean by “aligned”. After the Washington Post published a story on Monday saying Home Depot opposed the new restrictions, the company went out of its way to clarify that its alignment with the chamber did not in fact mean it opposed the legislation. Ufot said she rolled her eyes when she read the statement from the Georgia chamber of commerce, which was “not worth the paper it’s written on”. “What Republican legislator is supposed to look at that and say ‘I have pissed off Home Depot and their lobbyist, let me withdraw my support from this bill’?” she said. Ufot and other activists are also calling on the companies to pause political giving to Georgia lawmakers who back the voting restrictions. Since 2018, corporations have donated $7.4m to politicians backing voting restrictions in the legislature, according to Popular Information, an independent newsletter. That includes $34,750 from Coca-Cola, at least $41,600 from Delta Airlines, $34,500 from UPS, $38,700 from Southern Company and $7,250 from Aflac. Ann Moore, a Coca-Cola spokesperson, said the organization had paused political giving in January. Sara Gorman, a Home Depot spokeswoman, said a company-associated Pac, a political giving organization, “supports candidates on both sides of the aisle who champion pro-business, pro-retail positions that create jobs and economic growth”. On Tuesday, Salesforce, a software company headquartered in San Francisco said it opposed one of the bills in the legislature “as it currently stands”. LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of the organization Black Voters Matter, noted that opponents of the voting restrictions are making their voices heard in other ways, too. Last week, under pressure, officials in Hancock county, which is more than 70% Black, voted to ask Barry Fleming, one of the sponsors of the sweeping voting bills, to step down as the county attorney. “They can’t sit on the sidelines where we’re literally fighting for our right to vote,” Brown said. “This should be a no-brainer.”

  • Trump-McConnell tactics blasted as the new 'Jim Crow'

    Mitch McConnell is leading the GOP’s effort to obstruct the Senate from voting on civil rights legislation, which a top Democratic Senator likens to "Jim Crow in new clothes." That concern echoes arguments from former President Obama, and his campaign pollster, Cornell Belcher, tells MSNBC's Ari Melber that Democrats are right to combat obstruction on these terms because many in the GOP act like it is "still a problem politically to have lots of Black people vote in this country.”

  • From a giant Percy Pig to Walter the Sausage Dog: Pre-order M&S’ unique Easter eggs online

    Easter weekend can't come soon enough.

  • Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately to avoid more victims,” Widodo told a televised address, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said that he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' has a cameo fans have been waiting years to see. Here's how it came together.

    Harry Lennix tells Insider about the journey to bring Martian Manhunter to "Justice League," a role he describes as a "childhood dream come true."

  • People who have breakfast after 8:30 AM may have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, a study suggests

    Having your first meal later in the day is linked to higher blood sugar and insulin resistance levels, study suggests.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump Wax Figure Getting Punched Out

    ABCIn lieu of going after Don Jr. for getting all QAnon-y and accusing President Biden of “sniffing” children or taking shots at Donald Trump’s ashen, paunchy post-presidential look, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his Thursday night monologue to a rather funny story involving the former president, who has been hiding out at his Florida country club Mar-a-Lago and participating in charity grifts since leaving office in disgrace during a deadly pandemic he did little to curb, and after an insurrectionist coup he helped incite.According to the San Antonio Express-News, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, a wax-museum offshoot of Madame Tussaud’s in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its rendering of Donald Trump because visitors would repeatedly punch it.“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” said a smiling Kimmel.As the Express-News reported, guests “‘punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view,’ said Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the wax museum.”“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the publication.Trevor Noah Denounces ‘Racist’ Massage Parlor Shooting in Powerful SpeechOf course, it struck Kimmel as odd that Trump’s was the figure being vandalized so aggressively, given that his likeness was situated between two dictators: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.“This should tell you something—look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump!” cracked Kimmel. “It’s our own guy. And what a likeness… why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.”“Anyway, because of all the violent attacks, they had to take the statue down,” he added. “That’s a shame. Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.