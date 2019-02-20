Is First Sensor AG’s (ETR:SIS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at First Sensor AG (ETR:SIS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for First Sensor:

0.084 = €9.3m ÷ (€162m – €37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, First Sensor has an ROCE of 8.4%.

Is First Sensor’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, First Sensor’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.6% average of the Semiconductor industry. Independently of how First Sensor compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that First Sensor currently has an ROCE of 8.4%, compared to its ROCE of 2.0% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for First Sensor.

Do First Sensor’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

First Sensor has total liabilities of €37m and total assets of €162m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On First Sensor’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, First Sensor could be worth a closer look.