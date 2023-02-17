First Sensor First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: €0.17 (vs €0.12 loss in 1Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

First Sensor (ETR:SIS) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €30.5m (up 4.4% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net income: €1.77m (up from €1.21m loss in 1Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 5.8% (up from net loss in 1Q 2022). The move to profitability was primarily driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: €0.17 (up from €0.12 loss in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

First Sensor's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on First Sensor's balance sheet health.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

