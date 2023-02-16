First settlement reached in abuse claims against YDC

Feb. 15—A client sexually and physically assaulted at the Youth Development Center in Manchester during the 1970s is the first to agree to settle a claim against the state through a $100 million fund created by the Legislature.

Specifics about individual settlements will not be made public, according to Attorney General John Formella's office. Instead, the payments will be aggregated and reported quarterly starting in April.

Anthony Carr, co-chairman of the YDC Victim Compensation Group at Shaheen and Gordon, said the law firm will file for the "majority" of its clients through the settlement fund process rather than pursue damages in court.

"We look forward to helping obtain many more recoveries for these victims who have waited far too long for justice," Carr said. "We've worked closely with the state to ensure the fund meets our clients' needs."

Michael Noonan, Carr's co-chair at Shaheen and Gordon, said the process would result in clients receiving awards by the end of the year, rather than the estimated five years it might take to get a trial date.

"And (it would be) even longer before they see justice in the form of compensation," Noonan said. "In the meantime, they'll have to be deposed and have their entire life put under a microscope in litigation."

Both lawyers credited Formella's team with helping make this a "trauma-informed approach."

But David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee, the lawyers representing about 1,000 — or 99% — of the alleged victims, rejected the settlement process and instead are going through the courts.

"Incredibly, in order to get in front of the administrator, they are required to waive their judicial rights, their only leverage," Vicinanzo and Rilee said in a joint statement Wednesday. "That means the victims who were terribly abused by the state as kids are now being mistreated and disrespected by the same state again.

"As one of our clients said, 'I was born at night, but it wasn't last night. I'm not fooled by the state's self-serving attempt to rip us off.'"

Michael Garrity, director of communications for the Attorney General's Office, said the state law setting up this fund required the settlements not be individually disclosed.

The agreement with the first client is "in principle" and will be administratively processed shortly, he said.

The settlement recognizes the harm done to these individuals while under state care, he said.

"On behalf of the state of New Hampshire, we acknowledge the abuse suffered by this claimant, and hope this settlement will bring them a measure of justice and some sense of closure," said the AG's spokesperson.

All settlements require the approval of former state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, who the court named to be the administrator of this fund.

The settlement fund caps damages at $1.5 million. The cap for cases in which only physical abuse took place is $150,000.

Vicinanzo and Rilee unsuccessfully tried to get lawmakers and Gov. Chris Sununu to raise these damage caps.

They also wanted lawmakers to permit damages for "emotional abuse" to these victims, all of whom were juveniles detained at the YDC or its replacement Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.

Trials for their clients will begin early next year, they said.

"The settlement as currently designed is a failure. With a few strokes of a pen, it could be made fair, just and worthy of the state of New Hampshire," Vicinanzo and Rilee said.

The YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. Victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

While the cases go back as far as 1963, most of them took place during the 1990s.

