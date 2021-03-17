First Shale IPO Since 2017 Gets Less Than Sought by Vine Energy

Michael Tobin and Sergio Chapa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vine Energy Inc., a natural gas explorer backed by private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc., raised a less-than-planned $301 million in its initial public offering.

The Plano, Texas-based driller sold 21.5 million shares at $14 apiece, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Vine had planned to sell almost 19 million shares at $16 to $19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Focused on the natural gas-rich Haynesville formation of northern Louisiana, Vine’s offering marks the first IPO for a shale driller since Denver-based Jagged Peak went public in January 2017. Investor appetite for the cash-intensive shale industry has since waned following years of poor returns and last year’s pandemic driven market crash.

“Vine being able to complete the IPO, that in itself is a victory,” said Ed Hirs, an economics professor and energy industry expert with the University of Houston. “The U.S. shale plays have not had any returns over the past 10 years. Vine was swimming upstream.”

The company plans to use part of its roughly $281 million of net proceeds to pay down debt, according to the filing.

