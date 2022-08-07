First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says

KYIV (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports.

"Bulk carrier FULMAR S has arrived at Chornomorsk port and is ready for loading," the ministry said on Facebook.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine: Head of Amnesty International chapter quits; Russia begins attack on eastern Ukraine cities

    Ukraine's Amnesty International chapter head quits over report; Russia and Ukraine blame each other for nuclear plant attack and more Ukraine news.

  • Ukraine probing almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases - prosecutor

    Ukraine is investigating almost 26,000 suspected war crime cases committed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and has charged 135 people, its chief war crimes prosecutor told Reuters. Of those charged, around 15 are in Ukrainian custody and the remaining 120 remain at large, Yuriy Bilousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's office ,said in an interview in the capital Kyiv. In May, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier became the first person to be convicted in a war crimes trial in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

  • 15 takeaways from the City of Lubbock's proposed FY23 budget

    The Lubbock City Council heard presentations on the city government’s thousand-page, $1 billon proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

  • Party bus driver arrested after multiple cars hit in Northalsted neighborhood

    People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday.

  • Fed's Bowman: more 75 basis-point hikes should be on the table

    The U.S. Federal Reserve should consider more 75 basis-point interest rate hikes at coming meetings in order to bring high inflation back down to the central bank's goal, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Saturday. "I supported the FOMC's decision last week to raise the federal funds rate another 75 basis points," Bowman said in prepared remarks to a Kansas Bankers Association event in Colorado, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee that sets monetary policy. "My view is that similarly-sized increases should be on the table until we see inflation declining in a consistent, meaningful, and lasting way."

  • Biden tests negative for COVID again, will exit isolation, White House physician says

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and will exit isolation after testing positive for nearly a week, the White House physician said. Following his negative test, Biden will return to public engagement and travel, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said. "I'm feeling great," Biden, 79, told reporters outside the White House upon departure for Rehoboth Beach.

  • I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.

    A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.

  • First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load

    (Reuters) -A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel are working. The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal after U.N. warnings of possible outbreaks of famine due to a halt in grain shipments from Ukraine.