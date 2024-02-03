First since 1995, female mandrill ‘Ruby’ born at Fort Worth Zoo

A baby mandrill was born at the Fort Worth Zoo on Jan. 11, the first since 1995, the zoo announced in a news release Thursday.

The female monkey, named Ruby, was born to her mother Scarlett and her father J.J.

The baby mandrill was given her colorful moniker as a nod to her mom, the zoo said. Ruby and her mom are doing well and have formed a healthy bond. Right away, the baby was able to hold tight to her mom as she moved about the indoor habitat.

Baby mandrills nurse for anywhere from six to 12 months and remain close to their mothers even after weaning, according to the release.

Because Ruby has been attached to her mother, she has yet to be weighed and measured, but zoo officials say this is a good thing as it shows a strong bond between the two,

Zoo keepers estimate Ruby to weigh around 2 pounds.

Before Ruby, there have only been two mandrill births in the history of the Fort Worth Zoo, a female in 1992 and a male in 1995.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the mandrill is listed as vulnerable. Found in just a few countries in west-central Africa, populations continue to decline due to habitat destruction and illegal, unregulated hunting, the release says.

“Ruby’s birth contributes to a diverse, genetically healthy population of mandrills among U.S. zoos and ensures their survival for future generations,” the zoo said in the release.