First Sioux Falls homicide victim of 2022 identified by police, no arrests made

The man who died after being shot in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning has been identified, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Tunis Sando Lomax, 36, from Sioux Falls, was identified as the victim in Saturday's fatal shooting in eastern Sioux Falls, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

A homicide investigation is under way, Clemens said. No arrests have been made, he said. The homicide is the first in Sioux Falls in 2022.

Sioux Falls Police responded to a report of a gunshot around 2 a.m. at the 1800 block of Stephen Avenue near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue, Clemens said.

A single gunshot was heard in the parking lot and one shell casing was found at the scene, Clemens said.

Police found Lomax at the scene suffering from what they believe to be a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died later in the day, Clemens said.

Police are still talking to people in the area and have asked anybody with information on what may have led up to the fatal-shooting to contact them or CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.

