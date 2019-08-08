In the first six days of August, five children have died in hot cars, bringing 2019 total to 29

Five children have died in hot cars in the first six days of August, according to a national tracker.

The deaths span five states, according to KidsAndCars.org, and include a 9-month-old girl to a disabled 13-year-old. Together, they bring the number of pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths to 29 this year, nine short of the annual average. The string of incidents also outpaces the average of one hot car death every nine days, according to KidsAndCars.org.

On Tuesday, a 21-month-old boy in Georgia, died after getting stuck in an SUV at his family's house, The Moultrie Observer reported. About 40 minutes had passed between when the parents saw him and when he was found in the car, investigator Austin Cannon told the paper. It appeared to be an accident, the county coroner said.

Police are also investigating the death of a 21-month-old Scarlett Grace Harris in San Diego, KNSD reported. The child's mother called police on Monday to report she woke up from a nap and couldn't find her baby, the station reported, then called back to say she found her in the car.

That same day, authorities allege a mother intentionally left her 13-year-old disabled daughter in a car for five hours in Ruffin, South Carolina. Rita Pangalangan and a man living with her are facing murder charges. It is unclear if they have lawyers, and the Colleton County Sheriff's Office has denied them bond.

On Aug. 1 in Kentucky, a 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead after police found her unresponsive in a hot car on the family's property, WYMT reported. Police initially responded to a report of a missing child, the station reported, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

Police in Garland, Texas, said a 9-month-old girl was found dead inside her father's van at a car wash on the same day. The father forgot to take the baby to daycare, according to a warrant obtained by KTVT, and accidentally left her in the van for about seven hours. He could face criminal charges, police told the station.

To prevent hot car deaths, KidsAndCars.org recommends always opening the back door when parked, placing an essential item in the back seat with a child and asking a care provider to call if a child doesn't get dropped off on time. Parents can also keep cars locked at all times, teach children to honk a horn and never leave keys within a child's reach.

Contributing: Morgan Hines, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

