‘The First Slide Ate the Girls Up Alone’: Lori Harvey’s Photo Dump with Damson Idris Has Fans Mesmerized By Her Snatched Figure

Lori Harvey continues to prove time and time again why she is the “it” girl of the 2020s.

The 26-year-old model recently shared content from her Turks and Caicos baecation with her “Snowfall” actor beau Damson Idris.

In the series of photo dumps uploaded to Harvey’s Instagram page, fans were able to see the newfound couple boo’d up seemingly in their villa on one slide, and embarking on various adventures on another.

Though people appear to love the couple’s adorable photos, several fans placed their focus on Harvey’s solo pics, zooming in on her snatched body.

Lori Harvey shows off her snatched body. (Pictured: @loriharvey/Instagram)

Her single snapshots highlighted the SKN By LH founder’s perky bosoms, abs, and hourglass figure.

Harvey’s opening photo gave her breasts the spotlight. Wearing an all-black Dior one-piece, the model’s asymmetrical sisters sat upright while the close-up shot showed nothing else but her chest.

In another photo, she can be seen posing in front of a mirror with a digital camera in her hand. Her green bikini perfectly illuminated her caramel skin as a cowboy hat sat on top of her head, and gold body jewelry dangled from her toned body.

Harvey then brought her Dior piece back out as she was captured stepping out of a wide pool sporting the same cowboy hat.

The socialite’s bathing suit pictures received more love than the posts with Idris.

“I love how feminine she is … never show too much just enough- making herself highly desirable #toptier”



“Wow let me go do those Pilates”



“The most classist thirst trap ever”

“The booooooooobs!”

“Oh the first slide ate the girls up alone!”

Touching on her relationship, one fan said, “She’s definitely inlove with him and I’m here for it.”

It appears as if Harvey and Idris went on a romantic getaway as an Easter celebration. On April 6, both shared photos and videos of their relaxing trip and posted them on their own respective Instagram stories.

Baecation



Damson Idris & Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/KP3tVOcbqf — Best of Damson Idris (@dmsnidris) April 6, 2023

Harvey even shared a picture of them with beach hair, writing, “Happy Easter” over the top of the upload.

Story continues

The couple made things official on social media in January after Idris penned a birthday appreciation message for Harvey on his Instagram story.

Before then, Harvey was in a high-profile relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. The two dated for a little over a year before calling it quits in June 2022.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey also has been linked to Future, Trey Songz, Diddy, and Justin Combs — though she recently denied ever dating a father and son. At the age of 20, she was engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay, but the couple never got a chance to say their “I Dos.”

Due to her track record with men, people have formed their own opinions, suggesting that all of Harvey’s relationships have an expiration date.

Nevertheless, she and Idris seemingly have been going strong, and only the future knows what’s ahead for them.