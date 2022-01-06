First snow of 2022 turns Tokyo into winter wonderland
Tokyo, Japan, received its first snowfall of the year on Jan. 6, with heavy snow coating the city, forcing a heavy snow warning to be issued for the city for the first time in years.
Meteorologists both local and national are tracking a possible nor'easter making its way up to southern New England this week.
Friday morning's commute to work could be difficult with a storm likely to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow on the region.
WSDOT says it will try to have the road open by Thursday evening.
As of Tuesday morning, drivers in northern Virginia have been stuck for more than 15 hours on I-95 after a crash and icy conditions shut down traffic.
Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia, but motorists who were stranded were angry with state officials' response to the storm.
The first significant snowstorm of the season is expected to hit MetroWest and the Milford area on Friday
A steeple also fell off a church in the same area, photos show.
This was the most powerful of the aftershocks in the Midlands since the original earthquake on Dec. 27, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Heavy snowfall is wrecking havoc on highways, resulting in closures on high-traffic routes across the state but mainly through the Cascade Range.
The new year started off with a bang near Pittsburgh when the sound of a distant explosion echoed high in the sky, puzzling residents who were outside during the harmless blast. Around 11:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 1, NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite detected lightning over southeastern Pennsylvania, but there were no thunderstorms in the area to trigger a lightning flash. At the same time, people across the region reported a loud sound that was even picked up by some home security cameras. H
The mid-Atlantic and New England will face the second snowstorm of the week from Thursday night into Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say accumulating snow will be disruptive across a large swath of the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories were issued across a large corridor of the United States from the South into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday in advance of the snowstorm. Virginia Gov. Ra
State officials say the power grid is ready for the winter, but what about the lines of communication with Texans?
Icy roads resulted in numerous crashes in North Jersey this morning, snarling traffic and leading to delays. And more winter weather is coming.
Heavy snow totals and difficult to impossible travel expected
The Virginia Department of Transportation said hundreds of drivers stranded for over 24 hours should be freed by tonight.
The family says they had access to limited food and water after the Amtrak train made an extended stop in Virginia
It’s a remarkably low number of possible casualties, according to disaster experts and authorities, all the more so because a public alert system did not reach everyone and the wintertime blaze caught many people off-guard. It also might have helped that the area has seasoned emergency management personnel who have worked other recent wildfires, major floods in 2013 and a supermarket mass shooting last March. “In terms of the big picture it’s a really miraculous evacuation,“ said Thomas Cova, a University of Utah professor who researches emergency management and wildfire evacuations.
Snow accumulation at Bogus Basin was better than in past years, and Tamarack’s total for the month was a whopping 117 inches.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s by early afternoon, but will tank tonight as snow moves into the Denver metro area.
While December featured a clearly defined (and contrasting) temperature pattern across Canada, that will not be the case for most of January. A few major pattern upheavals are expected through this month.