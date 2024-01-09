First snow storm of 2024 arrives closing schools, offices across Rockford area

Schools closed, offices shut down and much of the community hunkered down at home as the first snowstorm of 2024 arrived Tuesday.

As much as 10 inches of snow was expected to fall in parts of the Rockford area.

Winter storm warnings and snow emergencies were issued as early as Monday night for communities across Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy, wet snow would create dangerous driving conditions for much of Tuesday with the storm finally ending by 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph also were expected causing patchy blowing snow across the area.

The Illinois Tollway offered the following travel tips during dangerous winter weather.

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged before heading out. Make sure tires are property inflated during cold weather. Tires lose a pound of pressure for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and ensure that you have extra to account for additional driving time if the weather is unfavorable. Keep a cold weather safety kit in your vehicle that includes gloves, boots, blankets, road flares, water and a flashlight with fresh batteries. Stranded motorists should turn on their emergency lights and remain in their vehicle until help arrives. Cell phone users should call *999 motorist assistance for roadway assistance and note the roadway and direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad.

Rockford resident Jerry Antosch shovels his sidewalk and driveway before temperatures drop during a snowstorm in Rockford on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

