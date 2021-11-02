First snowflakes fall in the heartland
From Halloween Day into Nov. 1, snow fell across parts of the central U.S.
From Halloween Day into Nov. 1, snow fell across parts of the central U.S.
The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.
The state’s move to electric off-road engines will cut noise and pollution – but some businesses are far from happy ‘Maybe the writers of this should mow a lawn a few times before judging what’s best for us.’ Photograph: Garo / Phanie/Rex Features Sometimes I wish I lived in California. It’s not just the weather or In-N-Out Burgers, it’s simpler than that. It’s the peace and quiet I’d soon be experiencing when the state’s new ban on gas-powered engines takes effect. No loud leaf blowers drowning
In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.
Addison Rae recreated her mom's sexy cat costume for Halloween 2021—check out the pics here.
The Coast Guard and other authorities were searching off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday for a small plane that departed from Reading and failed to arrive in Massachusetts as scheduled.
"I'm doin hot squirrel sh*t."View Entire Post ›
For a portion of Western and Central Canada, the lake-effect snow machine will be in full force as we kick off November.
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks spewed greater quantities of ash from its main mouth Sunday, a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date. Lava flows descending toward the Atlantic Ocean from a volcanic ridge have covered 970 hectares (2,400 acres) of land since the eruption began on Sept. 19, data from the European Union's satellite monitoring service, showed. Experts said that predicting when the eruption will end is difficult because lava, ash and gases emerging to the surface are a reflection of complex geological activity happening deep down the earth and far from the reach of currently available technology.
B.C. is getting another soaking as November kicks off, with multiple systems expected to usher in ample amounts through next week -- with seven-day totals potentially hitting upwards of 200 mm in parts of the province.
A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P
Subtropical Storm Wanda formed Saturday in the central Atlantic, becoming the 21st named storm of this year's hurricane season.
The storm bearing the final name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season list transitioned into Tropical Storm Wanda on Monday evening after roaming the Atlantic as a subtropical storm. The storm evolved from the nor'easter that pounded the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week that then drifted out over the open northern Atlantic. The Atlantic had not had a named storm in its waters since Victor formed over the far eastern part of the basin on Sept. 29 and prowled the open seas u
With Wanda here, the alphabet on the Atlantic's primary names list has reached the end and the hurricane season still has four weeks (give or take) to go, so where do we turn to for the 22nd alias, and beyond?
View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) When looking for Halloween costume inspiration, look no further than your favorite 2000s movie. Just take it from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!
Megan Thee Stallion's Hottieween party was the place to be last night as it brought out celebs like Chloe x Halle, Ryan Destiny, and Normani to close out the spooky holiday.
A small island nation just reported its first case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began
Halloween 2021 has come and gone, but the impact the celebrities left this year will definitely have us talking for a while.
Chasten Buttigieg wrote that baby Gus "has been having a rough go of it."
Snowflakes could coat some colorful fall foliage this week in parts of the Northeast. Cold air is on the move toward the northeastern United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will help deliver the first flakes and snowfall accumulation for some locations this week. Following what has been a very warm October, a change to a colder weather pattern is unfolding this week in the Northeast. During the past month, temperatures have averaged 3-6 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. For example,
The mother-daughter duo was twinning for Halloween in a series of glamorous shots