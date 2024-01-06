First snowstorm expected to blanket parts of the state this weekend

Jan. 5—A winter storm moving into the region late Saturday could bring snow amounts in some parts of the state that will eclipse totals from all of last year.

That's good news for Mike Stiefel, owner of Montville-based Mike & Sons Snow Plowing, who said he welcomes a bit of the white stuff for the sake of his business. Stiefel has readied his plows and stocked up on sand to handle his list of commercial customers that include hotels, gas station and doctors' offices.

"We only had one plowable event last year and probably a lot of companies like mine lost money," Stiefel said.

As of Friday afternoon, the forecast is for up to 1 foot of snow in some parts of the state. Southeastern Connecticut, however, is likely to get lesser amounts since some of the precipitation will be a snow and rain mix, Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist with the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center, said.

Lessor said there will be thickening clouds on Saturday afternoon with snow developing in the evening. The precipitation is likely to turn to rain along the immediate shoreline and is forecast to end by mid-afternoon on Sunday. The forecast is for 1 to 4 inches of snow along the immediate coastline, 3 to 7 inches in northern areas of New London County and even some higher amounts farther north. The snow will be heavy and, when combined with strong winds, might bring down some tree limbs and lead to power outages.

"It will be heavy and wet but not a lot of it," Lessor said of the snow.

Lessor said a bigger concern for power outages will come on Tuesday afternoon when another storm rolls into the region bringing rain and winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern New London County from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon and warns of slippery road conditions.

Southeastern Connecticut experienced less than a foot of snow all of last season but New London Public Works Director Brian Sear said his crews haven't forgotten how to plow.

"We've been through this and have the drill down," Sear said.

Since every storm has its unique characteristics, Sear said he would be watching to see if temperatures drop after the storm. Falling temperatures can lead to melting snow and refreezing, prompting a need for more clean up and sanding prior to the trek back to work and school on Monday, he said.

On Saturday, Sear said crews will be pre-treating roads with a treated sand mixture that keeps the snow loose and prevents refreezing.

In Norwich, city leaders said in a teleconference on Friday morning that crews are fully prepared. Norwich issued a parking ban for city streets starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Parking will be prohibited on odd sides of Norwich street and on both sides of narrow streets through the duration of the storm and subsequent cleanup.

The impending storm already has led to some cancellations and postponements. Park Congregational Church in Norwich announced it will postpone its Medieval Twelfth Night Feast from this Saturday to next Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

Since the area has not had a big snowstorm for nearly two years, Richard Talerico says people have been coming into Old Lyme Hardware looking for shovels, sand and salt. The store, owned by Talerico's daughter, is a step ahead, he said, and stocked up the items prior to storm.

Stiefel said the predicted snowfall amounts he's been hearing are "all over the board," leading to some uncertainty about what the region will actually get.

"This is New England and you don't know what you're going to get until you get it," he said.

Stiefel, who keeps his own meticulous records one snowfall amounts and plowable events, is predicting a snowy 2024.

"Every couple of years we get a blizzard and we might be due for a big one this year. I hope so," Stiefel said.

