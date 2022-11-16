First Solar Picks Alabama for $1.1 Billion Panel Factory

(Bloomberg) -- First Solar Inc., the biggest US panel manufacturer, plans to build a $1.1 billion factory in Alabama, a major domestic investment that follows passage of a landmark climate law.

The plant in Lawrence County is expected to be operational by 2025 and have an annual capacity equivalent to 3.5 gigawatts, according to a statement Wednesday.

The Alabama factory continues a trend of states in the US South and Midwest winning new solar, battery and electric-vehicle investments, signaling a shift in the politics of clean energy. While no Republicans in Congress supported President Joe Biden’s recently signed climate bill, GOP-led Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio have been among states pursuing clean-tech factories.

In August, First Solar said it expected to invest about $1.2 billion to expand US manufacturing. The company last month said it would open a $270 million research and development center in Ohio.

