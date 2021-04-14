  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Prime suspect' and his father arrested in 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The "prime suspect" in the 25-year-disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department announced.

Paul Flores, 44, the last person seen with Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was also arrested at his Arroyo Grande home.

In 2011, "I requested a complete review of all the physical evidence that had ever been taken in the [Smart] case," said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson at a news conference. "In late 2016, we discovered additional evidence that confirmed that Paul was the suspect in the disappearance."

Paul Flores has been booked on the charge of murder with zero bail, said Parkinson. His arraignment will be Thursday. Ruben Flores was arrested on accessory to murder with a bail of $250,000, and his arraignment will depend on whether he will post bail.

Smart, 19, of Stockton, California, vanished in May 1996 while returning to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo after a party. She was seen with Paul Flores, who was a student at the time.

Smart's body has not yet been recovered by police, but physical evidence linked to her has been recovered, according to authorities.

"We are not going to stop until Kristen has been recovered no matter what the cost, no matter what the time," Parkinson said. "We will find Kristen."

Related: Family of Kristin Smart, who went missing in 1996, says there's no news coming soon

This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996.
This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996.

A spokesman for the Smart family issued a statement, saying the day was "bittersweet."

“It is impossible to put into words what this day means for our family. We pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home,” the statement said. “While Kristin’s loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that never abates.”

Tuesday's announcement comes about a month after the sheriff named Paul Flores as the “prime suspect” in the case.Investigators searched his father’s home and property using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs.

'Heartache and emptiness that we feel': Human remains found in rural Iowa are those of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, authorities say

Investigators served another search warrant Tuesday at Ruben Flores' home, about 15 miles south of the University on California’s Central Coast, KSBY-TV reported.

Over 40 search warrants had been executed at 16 locations over the years, according to Parkinson. So much evidence had been compiled that it would fill three terabytes on a computer hard drive, Parkinson estimated.

In this March 16, 2021, file photo, an investigator uses ground penetrating radar to search the backyard of the home of Ruben Flores, in Arroyo Grande, Calif. Flores is the father of Paul Flores, who remains the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996.
In this March 16, 2021, file photo, an investigator uses ground penetrating radar to search the backyard of the home of Ruben Flores, in Arroyo Grande, Calif. Flores is the father of Paul Flores, who remains the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996.

New evidence came to light at least partly through the podcast "Your Own Backyard," an eight-part series detailing the Smart case. It has renewed and brought interest in the case locally, nationally and internationally, Parkinson said.

Shortly after the release of "Your Own Backyard" in 2019, police interviewed several witnesses connected to the podcast.

"I think what Chris [Lambert] did with his podcast was, he took a local story that was generally locally, and he expanded into a national story — international, actually, I will say, because once that message got out, we started getting more information," Parkinson said, referring to the podcast.

He added that the information produced was "valuable" and led to new evidence which allowed detectives to secure a court order to intercept Flores' calls and text messages.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kristin Smart disappearance: Two men arrested in case, authorities say

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect arrested for the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart

    The “prime suspect” has been arrested on suspicion of murder for the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart. The sheriff plans to announce “major developments.”

  • Arrests made in 1996 Kristin Smart cold case

    According to the San Luis Obispo County sheriff, evidence gathered between 2016 and this March led to the arrest of Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

  • This tricky creature isn’t a snake — or a worm, wildlife officials say. What is it?

    This animal can blink.

  • Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke With the Queen to Share Condolences For Prince Philip

    Meghan, who's far along in her pregnancy with her second child, was advised by her doctor not to travel to the U.K. for the funeral.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Kim Potter charging decision expected after third night of unrest in Minneapolis

    Follow for latest updates

  • UK to respond to EU legal action over Northern Ireland by mid-May

    Britain has agreed with the European Union that it will respond to the bloc's legal action over how it has introduced new trading rules for Northern Ireland by mid-May, a spokeswoman for the government said on Wednesday. The EU launched legal action against Britain in March for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland that Brussels says are in breach of the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London last year. Britain has denied that the move undermines the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade to the British province, saying it extended the grace period for checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland to ease their passage.

  • Police chief, officer who shot and killed Duante Wright resign

    Officer Kim Potter and Chief Tim Gannon resigned from their positions Tuesday following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday, according to officials in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • Benin election: The fight for a democratic future

    Several opposition leaders are barred from Sunday's poll in a country once seen as a model for Africa.

  • How the Supreme Court found its faith and put 'religious liberty' on a winning streak

    Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have bolstered the conservative wing of the Supreme Court. Jonathan Ernst/Getty ImagesThe Supreme Court’s current term is winding down, but there are still several cases to be decided – and, as with most terms, a controversy over church-state matters looms. Fulton vs. City of Philadelphia is among the cases still to be decided. It centers on a requirement that private agencies that receive city funding – in this case an adoption agency – do not discriminate against any community they serve, including members of the LGBTQ community. This nondiscrimination requirement applies to both religious and nonreligious organizations. But the adoption service at the heart of the case – Catholic Social Services – refused to comply, asserting that not being allowed to discriminate against gay couples infringed upon its religious beliefs. It would appear on first glance that the city’s position is strong – after all, it provides the money and has a legitimate interest in ensuring that funding does not perpetuate discrimination based on sexual orientation. Yet, Catholic Social Services and its counsel, Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, believe that they have the wind at their back regarding their claim. From my perspective as a professor of law who has closely monitored such religious liberty cases, they could be right. Religious claimants have been on a winning streak before the Supreme Court in recent years. They notched up their latest victory on April 9 when justices ruled that California could not impose COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings at private homes. A noticeable shift The Supreme Court has become increasingly conservative over the past two decades, with five of the last seven justices appointed by Republicans. As a result, it has become increasingly sympathetic to claims by religious conservatives that mandatory nondiscrimination laws violate their ability to practice their beliefs, as protected by the Constitution and federal law. Two recent studies have confirmed this trend. One found that since the George W. Bush-appointed John Roberts assumed the role of chief justice in 2005, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of religious claimants 81% of the time. This compares with a rate of about 50% for the 20th century. Some of the recent cases are familiar; others, less so. In 2014, the justices relieved the craft store chain Hobby Lobby from having to provide employees with health insurance that covers contraception, as mandated by the Affordable Care Act. Hobby Lobby had objected to the requirement on religious grounds. And in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that teachers employed by religious schools were not entitled to protection against age and disability discrimination as a result of the “ministerial exception” – which allows religious entities to ignore anti-bias legislation if they can assert that staff perform even minimal religious duties. Meanwhile, in 2018, a majority of justices suggested that a small business – here, a baker – could refuse to serve gay customers because of the owner’s religious objections to same-sex marriage. The court has also held that states have to give the same grants and tax breaks to churches and religious schools that they do to nonreligious entities. This trend has extended into the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, a sharply divided court refused to overturn state restrictions – which for the most part classified houses of worship alongside restaurants and movie theaters as “nonessential,” distinguishing them from “essential” services such as medical offices, pharmacies and grocery stores. But in late fall and again in February, a majority including the newly appointed religiously conservative Justice Amy Barrett struck down such orders. In so doing, they ruled that states must treat houses of worship no worse than the most favored category of essential services. Redefining religious freedom In prioritizing religious liberty claims over health and anti-bias concerns, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has, to my mind, promoted a skewed conception of what religious freedom is. Religious freedom has traditionally meant more than simply the ability to practice one’s beliefs unencumbered, free from state interference. It is a condition that lives alongside other important democratic values – such as equal rights and a separation of church and state. But the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has come down on the side of a narrower interpretation of religious liberty to mean the right of individuals or groups to practice their faith as they see fit. The court’s new emphasis on protecting religious liberty has redefined the conventional understanding of the free exercise clause. Traditionally, that has meant the government could not impose a substantial burden on one’s ability to practice religion, but that lesser restrictions on that practice – such as adhering to health or safety regulations – were not unconstitutional. But under the current Supreme Court, the degree of burden is less important than whether the state is treating religion differently from secular counterparts. Furthermore, in the view of another Trump appointee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, religion deserves most-favored-nation status. In this way, religious entities cannot be treated any differently in the pandemic from the most essential service – but they would be able to discriminate against customers or employees in a way the essential services cannot. It is, I believe the legal equivalent of having your cake and eating it, too. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Steven K. Green, Willamette University. Read more:Lil Nas X’s dance with the devil evokes tradition of resisting, mocking religious demonizationChristof Heyns: South African scholar who left his mark on the world’s human rights systems Steven K. Green does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Cotton watchdog removes statement on Xinjiang forced labor from its website

    Last year, an international cotton watchdog organization announced it was ceasing all operations in Xinjiang amid reports of widespread forced labor. That statement has now disappeared from the organization's website as backlash grows in China against international attempts to boycott Xinjiang cotton.The big picture: The Chinese government is pressuring foreign companies and organizations to stay silent on repression in Xinjiang, or in some cases, to even actively promote Xinjiang-made products.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a Europe-based nonprofit, has recently faced pressure to rescind its October 2020 announcement that it was enacting a policy of "responsible disengagement" and pulling out of Xinjiang. In late March, the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times ran a series of articles lambasting BCI for ceasing its Xinjiang operations.On March 26, BCI's Shanghai branch said that it had found no evidence of forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry.Driving the news: Major global clothing retailers including H&M and Adidas have recently faced a state-fanned consumer boycott in China over their previous statements disavowing Xinjiang cotton.Background: A growing body of evidence indicates that hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs may be working under coerced conditions in the Xinjiang cotton industry, amid a campaign of repression including mass internment and forced sterilization of Muslim minorities.The U.S. has banned imports of all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.What they're saying: "We will not be providing input on this at the moment," BCI spokesperson Joe Woodruff told Axios in an email.When asked in a follow-up email if BCI now believed there was no forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry and if BCI would be resuming operations there, Woodruff did not respond.Go deeper: Global textile watchdogs struggled to raise alarms in XinjiangMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • JPMorgan profit surges nearly five-fold on reserve release boost

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co's earnings jumped almost 400% in the first quarter, blowing past estimates as the largest U.S. bank released more than $5 billion in reserves it had set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan defaults. The results, helped by favorable comparisons to last year, also gained from a 57% jump in investment banking revenue. While the largest U.S. bank saw profits crimped last year with the economic effects of the pandemic, investors are optimistic that a recovery this year on the back of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package and widespread vaccinations could restore normalcy.

  • 2 men arrested in 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart

    Paul Flores, 44, was taken into custody and charged with murder. No bail has been set.

  • Helena Christensen Models Alongside Son Mingus, 21, in Victoria's Secret Mother's Day Campaign

    The supermodel calls motherhoood a "crazy beautiful journey" as she joins the brand's powerful — and star-studded! — 2021 Mother's Day campaign

  • 24 Hours in Police Custody devastates viewers with tragic case

    "This episode is breaking my heart."

  • David Beckham Confirms He’s Developing A Series About His Life After Being Inspired By ‘The Last Dance’

    David Beckham has confirmed that his production company Studio 99 is developing an intimate series about his life inside and outside of soccer after he was inspired by hit sports documentaries including The Last Dance. Speaking at the virtual MipTV, the former England captain and Inter Miami founder said he wants to tell his life […]

  • Watchdog report: Capitol Police knew about potential for violence on Jan. 6, but held back

    The Capitol Police inspector general has issued a blistering report criticizing the agency's response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, writing that leaders received ample warning that extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump posed a threat to law enforcement and civilians, but were still not prepared to handle the crowd, The New York Times reports. The report from Inspector General Michael A. Bolton was issued Tuesday, and has been reviewed by the Times. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, following a "Stop the Steal" rally that claimed the election had been rigged. Bolton writes in the report that three days earlier, a Capitol Police intelligence assessment revealed that a map of the Capitol complex's tunnel system had been shared on pro-Trump message boards. Further, the Jan. 3 assessment warned, "Congress itself is the target on the 6th. Stop the Steal's propensity to attract white supremacists, militia members, and others who actively promote violence may lead to a significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike." Despite this cautionary message, when Capitol Police on Jan. 5 put together a plan on how to handle the protest, they wrote there were "no specific known threats related to the joint session of Congress." Bolton also found that agency leaders told the Civil Disturbance Unit not to use stun grenades and other powerful crowd-control tools to quell the Jan. 6 assault. Officers who were at the Capitol during the attack told Bolton these instruments could have helped them "push back the rioters," the Times reports. Additionally, some officers wielded riot shields that "shattered upon impact" because they had been kept in a trailer that was not climate-controlled. Extra shields were kept on a bus that was locked, leaving officers unable to access them. Nearly 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the assault, with Officer Brian Sicknick collapsing during the riot and later dying. In the report, Bolton determined that the Capitol Police's internal dysfunction led to an intelligence and communication breakdown, the Times reports, and there needs to be "guidance that clearly documents channels for efficiently and effectively disseminating intelligence information to all of its personnel." On Thursday, Bolton will testify in front of the House Administration Committee. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • 'Our hearts are heavy': Obamas speak out on the death of Daunte Wright

    Barack and Michelle Obama call for a 'full and transparent investigation' in statement issued Tuesday on the death of Daunte Wright.

  • Timeline: Kristin Smart disappearance case

    Here is a timeline in developments with the case of Kristin Smart, a California college student who disappeared in 1996.

  • Connected by police encounter deaths, Floyd and Wright families embrace in public sorrow

    In the shadow of the Hennepin County Government Center, as the murder trial for fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sped toward a close, two families embraced during Tuesday afternoon's April snowfall. It was a rite of public sorrow. One was George Floyd's family, who have been attending the trial in his death for more than a month. The other family's mourning was more fresh: The ...

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."