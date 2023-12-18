'First step for new things': Ownwell delivers Christmas, career boost to Austin mom

Aaliyah Gaulmon opens a box with a camera as Ownwell representatives share her delight after dropping off gifts for her and her 4-year-old daughter, Kourtni Chambers.

The space underneath the white sparkly Christmas tree in Aaliyah Gaulmon's new apartment is filling up with presents for Gaulmon and her 4-year-old daughter, Kourtni Chambers.

A year and a half ago, when they arrived in Austin, mother and daughter slept in their car. Then they found a shelter in Marble Falls before moving to a SAFE Alliance shelter in Austin.

On Wednesday, Ownwell, a company that helps people understand their property taxes, brought boxes of gifts for Gaulmon and Kourtni as part of the Statesman's Season for Caring program. Gifts included clothing, shoes, bedsheets and toys.

Inside one box was a Canon camera for Gaulmon to help her toward her goal of one day opening a clothing boutique.

"Oh, my God! It's a camera," Gaulmon said when she opened it. "Thank you so much. I love it."

Aaliyah Gaulmon and her daughter, Kourtni Chambers, greet representatives from Ownwell as they drop off gifts.

Jason Wasserman, marketing manager at Ownwell, told Gaulmon, "We're just really inspired by your story. We wanted to help you out and kick-start this new chapter in life."

Aside from the gifts, Ownwell employees have offered to mentor her in starting her business and set up a website. Gaulmon, 25, currently works at the IRS.

"This could be the first step for new things. ... We want that for you," said Caroline Riley, director of customer experience for Ownwell.

Ownwell contacted the Statesman in October to select a Season for Caring family and create a magical Christmas. The company chose Gaulmon, who was nominated by Caritas of Austin, which focuses on homelessness, because "being in a home is close to the hearts of Ownwell, for sure ..." Riley said. "The feeling of having a home feels close to what we do and what we want to be a part of."

Kyle Breazeale and Caroline Riley from Ownwell carry gifts up to the apartment of Aaliyah Gaulmon and her 4-year-old daughter, Kourtni Chambers.

Employees at Ownwell were also drawn to Gaulmon because of the work Caritas of Austin does to provide people a path out of homelessness.

"Housing insecurity is an immense challenge," Wasserman said. "Finding a place you can call home and feel safe and secure is really the first step."

Much of Gaulmon's wish list already has been fulfilled by Ownwell and individual donors. She can still use gift cards for H-E-B or Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Children's Place.

To find out more about the Gaulmon family or to fulfill an item on the wish list, contact Caritas of Austin at 512-996-4024 or caritasofaustin.org.

More families need your help

Another family has found a sponsor for Season for Caring. Grisham Middle School is helping the Ramirez family, a mom with breast cancer and her six children.

Ten other families would love a community group, individuals or a business to help fulfill their wishes:

∙ Cody Campos: Campos, 28, and his twin, Casey, have cerebral palsy. Cody Campos is on hospice care because of his lungs and in a wheelchair. His family needs an estate attorney and Uber or Lyft gift cards. Hospice Austin, 512-342-4700, ext. 4726, hospiceaustin.org.

∙ Olivia R. Hernandez: Hernandez, 82, lives in a home her husband bought for her 52 years ago. It needs major repairs, including plumbing, roofing and accessible bathrooms. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

Ashley Joiner, 30, brushes her daughter's hair while Genayla Jerome, 2, eats a snack at their apartment.

∙ Ashley Joiner and Georges Jerome: The parents didn't get to grieve the death of their 3-year-old last year before they had to make sure their other seven children were safe. They need a family-size vehicle, a bigger place to live, help with medical navigation, bunk beds, and laptops for schoolwork. Any Baby Can, 512-276-8199, anybabycan.org.

∙ Aimable Mukire: He and his family left Congo to live in refugee camps in Burundi before settling in Austin four years ago. They need a gently used car, living room furniture and a dining room set for seven people. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

∙ Tracey Piper: The grandmother from Bastrop adopted a relative as a baby even while she was recovering from a brain tumor. She needs therapy toys for a child with autism, a dresser, curtains, blinds and bunk beds. Community Action of Central Texas, 512-392-1161, ext. 329, communityaction.com.

∙ Charles Richard: The biggest worry for the 50-year-old with stage 4 lung cancer is how to pay the bills while he cannot work and his wife, Nicole, is caring for him. They also need cremation services, chiropractic care, an Ulta gift card and employment training for Nicole, who is a nurse. Austin Palliative Care, 512-397-3360, option 3, austinpalliativecare.org.

∙ Sue Smith: Smith, 71, learned about her hearing loss only a decade ago. She needs a smoke detector with flashing lights, doorbell and phone signalers, a dining room set, and home cleaning. Family Eldercare, 512-450-0844, familyeldercare.org.

∙ Betty Patina-Trujillo and Reuben Trujillo: The Del Valle couple have a son with a heart defect and scoliosis. Betty Patina-Trujillo has multiple sclerosis. Her husband is legally blind. They need a home organizater, a stove and a gently used car. Wonders & Worries, 512-329-5757, wondersandworries.org

Chris Watkins, 34, hold his son, Lucas Watkins, 1, while mom, Rebecca Adamson, makes a batch of cookies at their apartment. Watkins works overnight and then helps with the kids in the morning.

∙ Chris Watkins and Rebecca Adamson: These Marines have big dreams after being unhoused. They need a washer, a dryer, dressers, a couch, a gently used car and clothing. Foundation Communities, 737-267-5738, foundcom.org.

∙ Bonnie Yett: Within four months, Yett, 58, lost her husband and daughter to strokes. She's raising her daughter's infant son. She needs a washer, dryer, laptops, home repairs, diapers and wipes, yardwork, and a holiday meal. Meals on Wheels Central Texas at 512-476-6325, mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.

25th Season for Caring

The Statesman will be sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring. You can donate online or use the coupon on Page 2B and mail it to Austin Community Foundation, c/o Statesman Season for Caring, 4315 Guadalupe St., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78751. Make checks payable to “Statesman Season for Caring.” Now through Dec. 25, all monetary donations will be matched up to $500,000 by the Sheth family.

