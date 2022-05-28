First steps in reforming global health emergency rules adopted at WHO meeting - U.S.

·1 min read

GENEVA, May 28 (Reuters) - Countries around the world on Saturday adopted an initial U.S.-led reform of the rules around disease outbreaks, known as the International Health Regulations (IHR), the United States said.

The amendments, adopted at the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, were agreed at a meeting seen as a once-in-a-generation chance for the U.N. health agency to strengthen its role after some 15 million deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The breakthrough - amendments to Article 59 of the IHR that will speed up the implementation of reforms - came after early opposition from Africa and others was overcome this week.

The changes sought by Washington, and backed by others such as Japan and the European Union, mark a first step in a broader reform of the IHR, which set out countries' legal obligations around disease outbreaks, expected to take up to two years.

Sheba Crocker, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, hailed as "a significant achievement" the initial amendments and an agreement on establishing a working group to consider targeted, substantive amendments.

"An updated, modernized IHR will help all countries and will ensure we have the information, resources, capacity, and transparency needed to address future global health crises," she said in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's PDP presidential primary: Delegates vote in party convention

    More than 700 delegates are choosing which of the 14 candidates will stand for the PDP next February.

  • Monkeypox can be contained if we act now: WHO

    STORY: The spread of monkeypox can likely be contained if countries act quickly.So said the World Health Organization's director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, Sylvie Briand, on Friday (May 27).She told the U.N. agency's annual assembly that it wasn't a disease the general public should be worried about."We are afraid that there will be a spread in community but currently it’s very hard to assess this risk. We think that if we put in place the right measures now, we probably can contain this easily, so that’s why we are making this briefing today and we are trying to raise awareness, because we are at the very, very beginning and we have a good window of opportunity to stop the transmission now.”Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.It spreads chiefly through close contact, and until the recent outbreak, was rarely seen in other parts of the world.That's why the emergence of cases in Europe, the United States and other areas has raised alarms.So far, there are about 300 confirmed or suspected cases in around 20 countries where the virus was not previously circulating."It’s not like COVID or other diseases that spread fast, so all those recommendations are not to create anxiety in the general public but it’s more to raise the alert and make sure that we all know what is the risk we have in front of us and we can take the adequate measures in a timely manner.”Measures needed to prevent the spread include the early detection and isolation of cases, and contact tracing.Briand called on WHO member states to share information about first generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines which can also be effective against monkeypox.However, her colleague Rosamund Lewis, the WHO head of the smallpox secretariat stressed that there is not a recommendation to use smallpox vaccines for monkeypox.“What we have been advised so far is that there is no need for mass vaccination, there is no need for large immunization campaigns..."... instead suggesting targeted shots where available for close contacts of those infected.

  • Return to pounds and ounces in ‘common sense’ move ahead of Platinum Jubilee

    Boris Johnson will pave the way for the return of pounds and ounces in British shops this week, in a "common sense" move heralded by Tory MPs as taking advantage of freedoms delivered by Brexit.

  • Sausage dog dies after being 'thrown into air' by e-scooter on pavement

    Pensioner Sue Reynolds, 72, said her dog Jumbo died after being thrown into the air by an e-scooter being ridden on the pavement in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

  • Iran disperses crowd angry over building collapse killing 29

    Iranian riot police fired tear gas and shot into the air to disperse an angry crowd of hundreds of people near the site of a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan, online video analyzed Saturday showed. One report by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency also acknowledged the unrest late Friday over the disaster this week that killed at least 29 people, with more feared still buried under the rubble of the 10-story building. This comes as Iran suffers worsening economic conditions under crushing U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program, fueling concern in the Islamic Republic of renewed, widespread unrest.

  • Derecho puts climate back on the Ontario election radar

    The debate around highways and farmland rages as environmental groups analyze each party’s platform before voting day.

  • Roll call: Here's how WNC's members of Congress voted the week of May 20-26

    Thom Tillis voted nay on eight of the nine key votes in the Senate over the past week.

  • Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

    As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defense. The Russian Defense Ministry said Lyman, the second small city to fall this week, had been “completely liberated” by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists, who have waged war for eight years in the industrial Donbas region bordering Russia. Ukraine’s train system has ferried arms and evacuated citizens through Lyman, a key railway hub in the east.

  • Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

    Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kickoff to the summer travel season. More than 1,200 flights were canceled as of 2 p.m EDT Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Delta Air Lines suffered the most among U.S. airlines, with more than 240 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated on Saturday.

  • Trump targets Liz Cheney at Wyoming rally days after his high-profile endorsements flopped

    Cheney, a staunch conservative, has stood her ground against Trump and is running for reelection this year.

  • Twitter shareholders sue company, Elon Musk over takeover bid

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the new lawsuit levied against Elon Musk and Twitter following Musk's takeover bid of the social media platform.

  • Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

    Police in Sri Lanka used tear gas and a water cannons Saturday to disperse demonstrators trying to approach the president's office to demand he resign over the country's ongoing economic crisis. The demonstrators were rallying to mark the 50th day of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods like cooking gas, fuel and medicines.

  • Threat led to Friday afternoon police presence at Jefferson Middle School

    The threat comes as schools in the district are under increased patrol from local law enforcement, stemming from the Tuesday shooting deaths of 19 kids at a school in Texas.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Tests Missile; Default Clock Ticks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryBitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto SlidesThe Richest Game in World Football Isn’t the One You ThinkPresident Vladimir Putin spoke with the leaders of Germany and France, who urged an immediate cease-fire and for Moscow to free the fighter

  • Why Bank of America won't be rushing into crypto anytime soon

    DAVOS, Switzerland — The crypto faithful shouldn't expect Bank of America to make a major push into the sector anytime soon.

  • Trump Jr. allies issue warning to Stefanik camp: Don’t go after Tucker’s kid

    She faces plenty of future GOP leadership competitors, including Rep. Jim Banks. And her camp got burned after allegedly raising Banks aide Buckley Carlson.

  • Trump Does a Little Dance at NRA Gun Celebration Days After Uvalde Massacre

    The former president tried to approximate grief in Houston on Friday, but it didn't last long

  • COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

    The CDC says Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, plus Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Polk and Alachua counties, are at high risk.

  • Russian media report Putins frustration with Chechen troops conduct in Ukraine

    Ukrainska Pravda - Saturday, 28 May 2022, 16:31 Russian journalists report that, according to their sources, the Kremlin initially approved of the conduct of the Kadyrovites [units subordinate to Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic in the Russian Federation] in Ukraine.

  • As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

    At an Oval Office meeting on school safety, Trump interrupted his advisers’ policy briefing with a rant about the border and his media coverage, a source who was there tells Rolling Stone