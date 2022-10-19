How to Take First Steps in Trading If You Know Nothing

·2 min read

FBS, an acknowledged international broker, released an educational campaign to help people with little financial knowledge take their first steps in trading.

Limassol, Cyprus --News Direct-- FBS

The campaign started after one of the FBS traders from Thailand, Piriya Attasart, achieved high results in trading for only two years. The trader admits that this success happens due to learning tools and materials the broker provides its clients with.

The right attitude and learning paid off

Piriya Attasart, 57, came to trade with FBS during COVID-19 when her real estate company faced difficulties due to the lockdown. Within only two years of learning and practicing, Piriya showed excellent results and even won the Tesla car in the broker’s birthday promotion.

Piriya entered the world of trading with FBS following her friend’s advice. She dived deep into FBS educational materials that are free and available for everybody on the FBS official website.

The educational materials helped Piriya to understand the market, learn to analyze it, minimize risks, and become a profitable trader.

FBS helps and guides

Acknowledged as a reliable broker, FBS not only emphasizes the significance of trading education but assists its clients in it.

To help beginner traders enter the Forex market, FBS financial analysts constantly share their trading tips and webinars and provide news and analytics. These materials are available on the FBS website and social media.

Inspired by the example of Piriya, the broker has collected essential trading tools for beginners in one place. FBS has created a special website with free tutorials, links to useful sources and webinars for those thinking about entering the market.

Using these materials, any newbie trader can increase their knowledge and take the first steps with FBS, a licensed international broker presented in over 150 countries and followed by 23+ million clients.

The FBS CFD trading platform was founded in 2009 by investors who were interested in trading research and technical analysis. FBS provides global markets with transparent and trusted applications for more than 27M CFD traders.

Today, FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. The brand unites several companies offering their clients opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs. The companies include FBS Markets Inc. (licensed by IFSC), Tradestone Ltd. (licensed by CySEC), Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd. (licensed by ASIC), and TRADE STONE SA (PTY) LTD. (licensed by FSCA).

