First Stop Health Helping Workers at Mid- to Large-Sized Businesses Get Speedy Access to Virtual Doctors

Telemedicine provider connecting clients' employees to doctors within three minutes, despite higher utilization amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite higher than usual volume due to the COVD-19 pandemic, telemedicine consults at First Stop Health, as of April 13, were being delivered at the same under-three-minutes response time as prior to the coronavirus outbreak. First Stop Health conducted its first COVID-19 consult on March 9.

While utilization among First Stop Health clients remains substantially higher than its 48% average — already among the highest in the industry — patients continue to receive convenient access to high-quality care quickly, without leaving their home. Fifteen percent of its consults were related to COVID-19, as of April 13.

As Americans are told to shelter in place, First Stop Health Telemedicine is helping keep people away from medical waiting rooms and providing much-needed advice to anxious patients on how to operate in the presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.

First Stop Health Telemedicine trends:



COVID-19 Consults* Consult Increase Since March 9 Median Doctor Response Time March 9 1% -- <6 minutes March 16 9% 78% <15 minutes March 23 9% 92% <11 minutes March 30 20% 57% <9 minutes April 6 21% 43% <3 minutes April 13 15% 15% <3 minutes

*Percentage of telemedicine consults

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have increased from 647 on March 9 to more than 579,000 on April 13.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people love. Patients can talk with doctors 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with convenient, high-quality care. Our Telemedicine services are only available as an employee benefit program from employers.

