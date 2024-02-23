First Stop to receive $100k in additional funding through existing grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More help for the homeless population in Huntsville is on the way, something city leaders voted in favor at Thursday evening’s council meeting.

First Stop is the Huntsville-based non-profit organization serving the homeless across Madison County and city leaders say the funding being sent to the organization is another step in fighting a problem that continues to persist.

The non-profit organization is expected to receive $100,000 and city leaders say the funding behind the distribution is being made possible thanks to an existing grant.

Last year, First Stop was awarded Emergency Solutions Grant funds through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The grant already in place ensures additional funding is distributed to the non-profit.

City council members say First Stop is among the handful of agencies in Huntsville essential for those without a home. City leaders say homelessness is a growing issue across the Tennessee Valley and Huntsville is no different.

Council members like Bill Kling say it’s important First Stop gets the resources it needs.

“Theres mental health issues that can be addressed, there are food situations, and there are shelter situations,” Kling told News 19.

“They [First Stop] provide a very important service to the unfortunate people of the community and what we’re doing is directing funds so they can continue to do the services they are doing and be able to meet the additional challenges of growth that are going to come in the future.”

Kling says he believes the city has made progress with its homelessness issues in part because of non-profits like First Stop.

According to First Stop Executive Director Jennifer Geist, the funding will be used for homeless street outreach efforts.

It’s an initiative that includes going out in the community and meeting with those who are homeless with the goal of connecting them with vital services and support, while helping them toward independent and sustainable living.

