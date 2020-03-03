Super Tuesday: Biden wins big in Southern states, Sanders takes Vermont, NBC News projects

Joe Biden wins the Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama Democratic primaries and Bernie Sanders takes his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects — as a number of polls close Super Tuesday.

The Democratic primary races in Maine, Oklahoma and Massachusetts, where polls closed at 8 p.m ET, were too early to call, according to NBC News. Tennessee, where most polls closed at 8 p.m., was also too early to call. Polls in Virginia and Vermont closed at 7:00 p.m. ET, North Carolina polls closed at 7:30 p.m., and Alabama polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

More polls are set to close in the coming hours in several more Super Tuesday states and one U.S. territory —a critical series of contests in the race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

A total of 1,344 pledged delegates will ultimately be awarded as a result of the biggest voting night of the primary calendar. The goal of the Democratic presidential primary is to amass delegates to capture the nomination, not popular votes, and winning states does not necessarily mean a candidate will win the most delegates.

Heading into Tuesday, Biden was second in the delegate count with 53, but with his projected wins in Southern states, he was leading Sanders with 127 delegates as of 8:06 p.m. ET.

Sanders was leading in the pledged delegate count with 60 ahead of Super Tuesday. With his projected win in Vermont, his count was 82 as of 8:06 p.m. ET. Elizabeth Warren entered Tuesday with just eight delegates. Mike Bloomberg, meanwhile, had zero because the Super Tuesday contests are the first for which he is on the ballot.

Biden's win in Virginia was fueled by a wave of widespread popularity and support from African American voters, according to early results from the NBC News exit poll in the state. Biden had a 67 percent favorable rating in Virginia — significantly higher than his competitors, the poll showed.

Biden, meanwhile, won the support of 63 percent of black voters, the poll showed. By comparison, only 17 percent of black voters backed Sanders, according to the survey. The former vice president also won solid majorities among those 45 years old and over, as well as moderates and conservatives.

The race for the Democratic nomination has changed rapidly in the days leading up to Super Tuesday. On Saturday night, Biden, who had poor finishes in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, won the South Carolina primary in a landslide victory.

His big win — which signaled that he could be the presumptive favorite in the party’s moderate lane — prompted Pete Buttigieg to exit the race Sunday and Amy Klobuchar to follow suit on Monday. Both endorsed Biden Monday.

Many voters in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries waited until just recently to pick a candidate, according to early results from the NBC News exit poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states. About one in 10 voters said they waited until Tuesday to make their choice, and another 19 percent of voters decided in just "the last few days," suggesting that Biden's recent surge of momentum had a large impact on voters.

Ninety-nine pledged delegates are at stake in Virginia, while 16 are at stake in Vermont. In North Carolina, 110 pledged delegates up for grabs. Alabama has 52 delegates, Maine has 24 pledged delegates, Massachusetts has 91, Oklahoma has 37 and Tennessee has 64.

Most polls in Texas — the second-biggest prize of night with 228 delegates — also closed at 8 p.m. ET.

At 8:30 p.n. ET, polls will close in Colorado, where 67 delegates are at stake, and in Arkansas (31 pledged delegates).

Polls in Minnesota, which has 75 delegates at stake, close at 9:00 p.m. ET, as do the last polls in Texas. Polls in Davidson County in Tennessee will close at 9 p.m. ET after extending voting time there due to tornado damage.

Utah is next, at 10:00 p.m. ET, with 29 delegates up for grabs.

Then, at 11:00 p.m. ET, California polls will close. With 415 delegates, it's the biggest haul of the night.

To earn pledged delegates, a candidate must get at least 15 percent support statewide or in an individual congressional district. Delegates are awarded proportionally in each state to candidates who surpass those thresholds.

The 1,344 total pledged delegates at stake Tuesday night account for about 34 percent of all the pledged delegates up for grabs in the entire Democratic primary. By the end of Super Tuesday, 38 percent of all pledged delegates will have been awarded

There are a total of 3,979 pledged delegates in the nominating race. A majority of that total — 1,991 — is required to secure the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at the convention in July.