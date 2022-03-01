First suspect reaches plea deal in 2020 murder of three Des Moines teenagers

One of three defendants in the 2020 murder of three Des Moines teens has agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges of robbery and testify against his co-defendants.

Thayne Wright, 15, and brothers DeVonte, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16, were shot to death on Jan. 30, 2020. Officer investigating reports of shots fired found the three teenagers had been killed execution-style in a walk-in closet at a duplex in the 600 block of East Hackley Ave.

Police believe robbery was a motive in the killings, and say personal belongs of the victims were found in the homes of two of the three suspects charged in the crime: Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones.

All three were charged with first-degree murder and robbery, and a Polk County judge in May ordered over their objections that they should be tried together.

Previously: Three men charged with killing three Des Moines teens will be tried together, judge rules

On Friday, however, the court granted a request by prosecutors to separate the case of Jones, 18. The reason, according to a status report filed Tuesday, is that Jones has agreed to a plea deal.

Court filings show Jones, who was 16 at the time of the murders, will plead guilty to two charges of first-degree robbery. Each carries a 25-year prison sentence, which will run concurrently, and he will be required to serve at least 17 1/2 years before he is eligible for release. The remaining charges will be dismissed.

As part of the agreement, Jones will testify for the prosecution in the case, the filings indicate.

In a court hearing shortly after the murders, police testified that the three victims had been hanging out with the defendants in the Swankses' home on the day of the murder and had run several errands together. Wright reportedly had texted his girlfriend throughout the evening that he feared he would be shot and said goodbye before the three were killed about 8:15 p.m.

The three teens' murders were among six in Des Moines in January 2020, an unusually large number.

Story continues

Jones is set for a formal plea hearing on April 28. Totaye and Gills remain scheduled for trial April 4, and court filings in those cases say plea negotiations have been exhausted. If convicted, they face life in prison without parole. Gills and Totaye also are charged with robbery and Gills, with attempted murder, in several other cases. Those trials are set to begin April 25.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Defendant in Des Moines 2020 triple murder will plead to robbery