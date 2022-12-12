‘First tangible step:’ Miami widow of 1988 bombing victim applauds terrorist’s U.S. arrest

A Miami woman has been seeking justice for her husband and the 269 others who died in a terrorist attack in Europe for more than three decades. On Sunday, the U.S. took one of the suspected attackers into custody.

Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is accused of building the bomb that detonated on Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland on Dec. 21, 1988. The terrorist attack, the second deadliest in U.S. history, killed all 259 people on board and 11 others on the ground.

The U.S. pressed criminal charges against Mas’ud in 2020 before he was taken into American custody sometime Sunday morning. Mas’ud will be the first to appear in a U.S. courtroom for the attack, though the exact date remains unclear.

READ MORE: With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing

The news of Mas’ud’s arrest in the U.S. was the “first tangible step made by the U.S. Dept. of Justice in 34 years,” Victoria Cummock, widow of passenger John B. Cummock and founder of the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation, wrote in a statement.

“Hopefully, this significant 1st step will begin to address the 3+ decades-long, miscarriage of justice,” Cummock added. “Our wish is for criminal trial proceedings to begin immediately. The victim’s families are keenly aware that after 34 years, informants and witnesses die, memories fade, and evidence can deteriorate or disappear.”

When Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who was convicted in Scotland for his role in bombing the flight, died of prostate cancer in 2012, Cummock shared her frustration with the Miami Herald. Al-Megrahi was released from Scottish prison on a “humanitarian waiver” after he served eight years of his life sentence.

“I feel a sense of relief that he is gone,” Cummock told the Miami Herald in 2011. “There really is no sense of justice.”