In first Tarrant case, suspect arrested on suspicion of fentanyl-murder in overdose death

In the first Tarrant County application of a state law that makes a person who sells fentanyl to someone who dies from exposure to the synthetic opioid eligible for prosecution on murder, Fort Worth police this week arrested on suspicion of that offense a suspect in the September accidental poisoning death of a 26-year-old man.

Jacob Lindsay, 46, was arrested in connection with the death of Brandon Harrison at what the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported was Harrison’s house in Fort Worth.

The cause of Harrison’s death on Sept. 18 was fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity, according to medical examiner’s office.

Fort Worth police did not immediately publicly describe the evidence the department alleges supports the arrest.

The Texas law has existed for about three months.

A jury or judge considering punishment of defendants convicted of murder is required to select a sentence of between five and 99 years in prison or life in cases in which the defendant has no felony criminal history.

Harrison graduated from Liberty Christian School in Argyle in 2016 and received a partial academic scholarship to the University of Arkansas, according to an obituary prepared by his family.

“He fought a long hard battle for many years. We will always love and miss him terribly,” a relative wrote. “Our hearts are truly broken, but we take refuge in knowing that our heavenly father is in control. Addiction affects so many families and brings so many hardships for all that are involved.”