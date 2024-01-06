First taste of winter: Snow arrives today

Jan. 6—Snow will move into the region today, with possible snowfall accumulations of around 1 inch to upwards of 2 inches in isolated locations, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today's high will be in the mid-30s.

Rain and snow are expected before 10 a.m., followed by a chance of snow and rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Untreated roads and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, may develop some slick spots.

Rain and snow are likely tonight, mainly after 10 p.m. Areas of fog may settle in. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with an overnight just above freezing, around 32 degrees.

On Sunday there is a chance of rain and snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and the high temperature will be near 37 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 25 degrees.

A slight warmup begins Monday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. Rain arrives Monday night before and after 10 p.m. with breezy conditions. The overnight low will be around 33 degrees.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with a high near 50 degrees. However, it also will be wet.

The rain and winds continue Tuesday night, which will have an overnight low around 33 degrees.

Rain and snow are in the forecast for Wednesday, mainly before 10 a.m., followed by a chance of ran between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow.