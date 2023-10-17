First Tee Tallahassee introduces golf to underserved children with USGA grant

A Tallahassee nonprofit's drive to empower underserved youth by integrating the game of golf with life skills has attracted the attention of the U.S. Golf Association.

The First Tee chapter of Greater Tallahassee was awarded $5,000 in the latest round of IDEA grants by the USGA this month to expand its program to youth at Florida A&M's Developmental Research School.

First Tee is a nonprofit organization, with local chapters backed by the USGA, that aims to enrich the lives of kids and teens through golf and mentorship in communities where the sport is otherwise inaccessible.

"The kids are excited because it's something new to them and most of them have probably never held a golf club," Executive Director of First Tee Tallahassee Tracy Marple told the Tallahassee Democrat. "We're here to help kids become the best version of themselves, and we're just really happy that the community is supporting us."

There are 150 First Tee chapters in the U.S. and 27 were awarded IDEA grants, including Tallahassee.

"In its first year, the First Tee – Greater Tallahassee has taken some great steps, integrating golf curriculum into the Leon County School system and creating a unique partnership with Florida A&M University’s golf team," said Beth Major, a spokesperson for USGA, in an email to the Tallahassee Democrat.

FAMU DRS is classified as a public school district operated by Florida A&M University. The district is complete with three schools: an elementary school, for grades K-5, a middle school for grades 6-8, and a high school, for grades 9-12.

Marple says the award money will be used to start an in-school program at FAMU DRS set to begin on Oct. 18.

"This was a key thing because we really want to get into the underserved population, and I can't tell you how excited FAMU DRS is about this program," Marple said.

The Tallahassee Democrat was unsuccessful in getting a comment from FAMU DRS.

The chapter already operates in-school and afterschool programs at 10 schools, including Jefferson County K-12 School. First Tee Tallahassee first partnered with Sabal Palm Elementary, the only community partnership school in the Leon County designed to support underserved children.

First Tee Tallahassee has only been established for a year, and Marple says so much was made possible from community support.

"Our first accomplishment was being able to go into the schools because we could impact the greatest number of kids in the shortest period of time," Marple said. "Our first year, we accomplished way beyond what we ever dreamt we could and it's because of the community wrapping their arms around us and saying, 'yes we want this for our children, and we want to support it.' "

First Tee started an afterschool youth mentorship program in September to add an extra layer of support for children outside of the in-school program.

Marple said the new program, which was piloted at Sabal Palm, was made possible through funding from the Children's Services Council with a grant of $74,271.69 during the Family Supports funding cycle in June.

"My son grew up playing golf and played all the way through college, and I know the great things it instilled in him, and I want to see some of those same things instilled in my students because it teaches them a lot about patience, sportsmanship and focus," Sabal Palm Principal Shannon Davis told the Tallahassee Democrat. "Golf is something that I am happy to bring to Sabal Palm so students can get this experience that they might not get otherwise."

