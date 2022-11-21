First teen sentenced in fatal East High drive-by shooting gets 20 years in prison

The first teenager to be sentenced for his role in a fatal drive-by shooting outside of East High School this year will spend 20 years in prison.

Jose David Lopez, 15, was killed in a hail of bullets March 7 outside the school. Jessica Lopez, 16, and Kemery Ortega, 18, both were shot in the head and suffered serious injuries. Prosecutors allege 10 teenagers in three cars opened fire on the group with multiple weapons, firing dozens of shots in a matter of seconds.

The first of those defendants was sentenced Monday. Kevin Martinez, 16, pleaded guilty in September to two felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, admitting that he was one of the car's drivers. At his sentencing hearing, he apologized to the victims and their families and said he hoped to learn from the tragedy and become a better person.

Defendant Kevin Martinez reacts to the ruling at his sentencing hearing on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at the Polk County Criminal Courthouse in Des Moines. Martinez was given the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for his role in the drive-by shooting at East High School in March.

Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. Because Martinez is a juvenile, the court had the option to suspend his sentence and sentence him to probation.

But at Monday's hearing, Judge Scott Rosenberg rejected Martinez's bid for probation and sentenced him to serve both prison terms consecutively, for a total of 20 years.

"This crime was planned, premeditated, terroristic in nature," Rosenberg said. "(This was) a particularly cruel offense with no regard for the safety of others."

20 years in prison, or probation?

The 16-year-old Martinez is one of eight defendants charged as adults in the shooting, four of whom have reached plea deals with prosecutors.

Cases against two other teenagers, who were 14 and 15 at the time, were kept in juvenile court, where the proceedings are sealed to the public. Prosecutors confirmed Monday those cases are pending.

Ben Bergmann, Martinez's attorney, argued Monday the appropriate sentence was probation because he was less culpable in the shootings than many of the other defendants.

"The fact of the matter is that if we subtract Kevin Martinez from the events that happened at East High, the results would likely be the same," he said.

Kevin Martinez’s mother, Carmela Rosario, reacts to the ruling at her son's sentencing hearing on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at the Polk County Criminal Courthouse in Des Moines. Martinez was given the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for his role in the drive-by shooting at East High School in March.

Bergmann played surveillance video in court that he argued showed no shots were fired from the car Martinez was driving. He painted a picture of a troubled school dropout who was hanging out with the wrong crowd, which some defense attorneys have described as a gang, and lacked the fortitude to oppose them when they set out to look for a rival.

He told Rosenberg that probation, during which Martinez could live with his mother and return to school, offered him the best shot at getting his life back on track.

"A term of imprisonment conversely will not work toward the rehabilitation of Kevin Martinez, and instead will work toward the opposite," Bergmann said. "It will take someone who is broken, and make them more broken."

Prosecutors said it didn't matter whether any shots were fired from Martinez's car, since he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the shooters in the other two vehicles.

"This was an extremely reckless, dangerous act," prosecutor Jim Hathaway said. "This is as extreme a case of intimidation with a dangerous weapon as I can imagine, therefore a serious sentence is warranted."

'Nowhere is a safe place'

Martinez read a statement apologizing to all three victims and saying that "I feel hurt and sadness in my heart for Jose’s family that is suffering from my actions."

He acknowledged there's little he can say to change how the victims and their families feel. But he said he knows he should have spoken up and, in the future, wants to be a role model for his younger siblings. If granted probation, he said, he hoped to finish his diploma and attend Des Moines Area Community College.

"I’m disappointed with myself for letting myself get pulled into all this negativity," he said.

Both surviving victims also spoke, as did Deborah Perez, Jose Lopez's mother. Ortega said there's still a bullet in her head that cannot be removed without risking brain damage, and she has to avoid many activities now to prevent further harm.

She said the East High shooting is part of a constant cycle of violence in Des Moines and "nowhere is a safe place" as long as people turn to guns to solve their disputes.

"There’s other ways of solving problem, not just by murdering other people. That’s just sick," she told Martinez. "I hope you keep thinking about what you guys did, because it wasn’t right. It was never right that it crossed your mind in the first place."

Victim's mother: Don't give a slap on the hand

Deborah Perez, the mother of Jose David Lopez, gives a victim statement at Kevin Martinez's sentencing hearing on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at the Polk County Criminal Courthouse in Des Moines.

Deborah Perez wept from the stand as she described the hole Jose Lopez's death left in her family.

"He was just such a joyful kid, such a happy kid," she told Martinez. "You probably are too. Your mom probably sees you with those eyes too. But that doesn’t give you the right to hurt me and my boys."

Perez said whatever sentence Martinez received would do nothing to bring back her son. But a lenient sentence would do nothing to help Martinez change his life, she said.

"I know it’s hard, but you know what the lesson here is, and what it takes for you to learn that lesson," she told him. "It shouldn’t be a slap on the hand."

Ortega also told Martinez she believed he could "come out of this and become a better man and be a better human in this world."

Rosenberg said he found Ortega's compassion for the defendant "remarkable." Nonetheless, the judge said the seriousness of the offense merited the maximum sentence.

"The public needs to be protected from acts of this nature," Rosenberg said. "That you can’t walk on the public streets in safety, near a public high school, is very sad and very telling."

Three other teenagers have pleaded guilty for their roles in the shooting and are scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023. The other four teenagers charged as adults remain on track for trial dates in March and April.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

